Public Health

Cruise stocks take a hit as COVID cases continue to spike higher

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Shares of cruise operators took a hit Monday, as the continued surge in COVID-19 cases fuel fears of travel shutdowns. Shares of Carnival Corp.

dropped 2.4% in premarket trading, Royal Caribbean Group

shed 1.9% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

slid 1.7%. The selloff comes after a third Florida-based cruise ship had passengers test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The cruise stocks had been bouncing sharply prior to Monday's pullback. Carnival's stock had soared 16.0% last week, and closed Thursday 29.4% above the 13-month closing low of $16.38 on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, the S&P 500

has gained 4.7% since Dec. 1.

