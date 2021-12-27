ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil futures turn higher Monday, after omicron travel disruptions sparked earlier slump

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otKrA_0dWe9X7n00
(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Crude-oil futures reversed course to trade sharply higher Monday, climbing in a session in which investors appeared willing to buy assets considered risky, despite concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Initially, U.S. oil traded under selling pressure, as COVID-fueled travel disruptions over the holiday raised fresh questions about demand for energy, highlighting what has been a seesaw shift in mood amid the viral pandemic.

However, investors were focusing on optimistic news, including out of China, one of the biggest importers of commodities in the world.

The People’s Bank of China pledged greater support for the real economy, with the central bank saying that it would aim for targeted policy measures to stimulate the world’s second-largest economy, the PBOC said on Saturday.

Strategists and analysts also pointed to reported comments from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in which the energy minister of one of the biggest oil producing nations said the world faces a 30-million-a-barrel-a-day supply shortfall by the end of the decade, Bloomberg reported.

Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the PRICE Futures Group, also said buying was supported by reports suggesting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disinclined, at the moment, to impose mobility restrictions in the U.K. The British leader, however, appeared to still be examining the impact of the spread of omicron domestically.

Crude futures concluded an abbreviated week of trade last week with a 4% weekly rise during the Christmas stretch, with U.S. markets closed on Friday in observance of the holiday.

Next week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, forming a group known as OPEC+, is set to gather Jan. 4.

“The group is expected to stick with its decision to raise oil output by a further 400k barrels a day, although some have argued they will be more cautious because of the virus situation,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a note dated Friday.

“If they do stick with status quo, I think this will put some pressure on oil prices,” the ThinkMarkets analyst wrote.

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery

CLG22,

+2.60%

CL00,

+2.60%

was trading $1.97, or 2,7%, higher, to reach $75.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after putting in a 4.3% weekly gain on Thursday, which pushed the U.S. benchmark contract to the highest finish since Nov. 24.

Meanwhile, Brent crude

BRNG22,

+3.45%

, the global benchmark, was trading $2.54, or 3.3%, higher to reach $78.35 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, following a 3.6% weekly finish on Friday, with ICE Europe market open on Christmas Eve.

Over the weekend, airlines canceled hundreds more flights, citing staffing problems tied to COVID, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.

More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, wrote the Associated Press. Still, that figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights had been canceled for Monday morning, with the omicron variant of the coronavirus blamed for staffing shortages that forced the cancellations.

Natural-gas futures

NG00,

+7.16%

for January

NGF22,

+7.16%

were trading 27 cents, or 7.3%, higher at $4.004 per million British thermal units on Nymex. The January contract expires at the end of Wednesday’s session.

January gasoline futures

RBF22,

+2.00%

were trading 5 cents, or 2.1%, higher at $2.252 a gallon, while the most-active February contract

RBG22,

+2.00%

was adding 5 cents, or 2.1%, at $2.250 a gallon. Gasoline’s January contract expires at the end of the week.

The most-active February heating-oil contract

HOG22,

+1.38%

was seeing gains of 3 cents, or 1.4%, to trade at $2.357 a gallon.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Oil Markets#Brent Oil#Real Economy#Omicron#Covid#Pboc#Saudi#Bloomberg#The Price Futures Group#British
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

FTSE 100 ends lower in half-day of trade

U.K. stocks on Friday fizzled into the finish of the trading year. The FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% to 7384.54 in a half day of trade on the London Stock Exchange, with more than two-thirds of components losing ground. For the year, the FTSE 100. UKX,. -0.25%. ended with a 14%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Oil Heads for Biggest Annual Gain Since at Least 2016

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide. Brent crude futures fell 70 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Nutriband stock more than doubles in very active trading after a full patent was issued in South Korea

Shares of Nutriband Inc. rocketed 126.6% in very active trading Friday morning, after the developer of a fentanyl abuse deterrent patch said it was issued a full patent in South Korea for its lead technology Aversa. Volume spiked to 31.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of roughly 55,300 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has already been halted once for volatility since the opening bell. The company said the patent, issued by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, underpins Aversa, which uses taste aversion to address primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches. Despite the stock's more than doubling Friday, it was still down 40.9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices rise slightly ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday on expectations that fuel demand held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections and that OPEC and its allies would continue to increase imports only incrementally. Gains eased as the world's top importer China cut the first batch of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market rises slightly on New Year’s Eve

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year’s Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy