The end of the calendar year is nigh, and media outlets from The New York Times to Thrillist are marking the occasion by unleashing a torrent of “Best Of” lists. And we here at Robb Report are not above employing that well-worn journalistic trope as well. There’s much to love about the world’s great Japanese, scotch and Irish whiskey distilleries. But when it comes to innovation, the wily bourbon producers in the United States have been leading the way for decades. Over the last 21 years, incredible new American-made whiskies have come to market, from new and venerable producers alike....

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO