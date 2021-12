They’ve tackled The Domains of Dread and Eberron, left a smoldering crater in Tal’Dorei, and have some devilish plans for Absalom, but now the goblins at Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse go where they’ve never gone before: Magic The Gathering. Specifically the plane of Kamigawa, the Japanese-influenced setting not visited since 2005’s Saviors of Kamigawa. Now it’s back with a vengeance In Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and B&G are giving it the imperial treatment with both Platinum and Silver edition boxes. With pre-orders open today, new details have been revealed about what might be coming from the warehouse.

