Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris have disagreed over the new Formula 1 cars after they both tried them in simulator tests.The 2022 F1 season will see new ground effect cars due to a rule change and McLaren driver Norris said they “won’t be as nice to drive” following the simulator.“Definitely there will be a slightly different style,” Norris said. “I don’t think it’ll be as nice to drive in a way. I think it’ll be a little bit more on the limit in terms of pushing and so on.“A little bit like F2 in a way, I think, where...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO