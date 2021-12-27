ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Partly Sunny with a High Near 30

By news desk
sweetwaternow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeriods of snow continuing in the west today. Snow showers will spread East of the Divide late today and tonight ahead of a strong cold front that will bring much colder temperatures for the middle of the week. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A 30 percent chance of snow...

www.sweetwaternow.com

WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
sweetwaternow.com

Cloudy With a High Near 21

Turning much colder today. Snow showers continuing in the west but not as numerous as previous days. Scattered snow showers East of the Divide. The weekend looks dry and cold with the wind returning to the usual locations, like near Casper. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Isolated snow showers before...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Foggy, Humid New Year’s Eve

Hi everyone! Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M. Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday.  Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high. #mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021 And...
