Updated 2021 bowl game schedule after college football cancellations

The third day of practice is in the books from the Under Armour All-America game and 247Sports takes a look at the top performers from Friday. Clemson wide receiver signee Antonio Williams has had a really good week. He has been a top performer on each day, but had maybe his most dominant performance on Friday. He played with speed, was able to drop his weight, get out of his breaks and create a lot of separation. Whether they were playing press or off, his quick release allowed him to gain the upper hand from the start. Following that, his ability to track and the ball was tremendous and he has the acceleration to get to the football. He should find immediate playing time at Clemson. Despite not being as tall as other receivers, he is well-built and that should allow him to play on the perimeter as well as in the slot.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO