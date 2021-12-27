Research in the Region | 'Such a different rock': Johnstown region's limestone outcrops offer UPJ geologist a look back in time

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When geologists want to study what the earth looked like 350 million years ago or more, they come to Pennsylvania, said University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown adjunct geology professor Stephen Lindberg.

The southwestern region of the state provides a distinct research opportunity. All of the rocks around Johnstown, for example, are sedimentary rocks – sandstone, shale, conglomerates, coal – that date back to about that time period. One that stands out, said Lindberg, is the Loyalhanna Limestone, named for the spot where it was first mapped.

“There’s no other rock layer in the Johnstown area as unique as the Loyalhanna,” Lindberg said.

What makes it so interesting, he said, is that it’s a limestone made up of quartz sand that’s cemented together by calcium carbonate, with grains of that mixture in it as well.

The Loyalhanna layer is always sandwiched between the Burgoon Sandstone on the bottom – first mapped around the Horseshoe Curve area near Altoona – and the shale and sandstone mixture known as the Mauch Chunk Formation, identifiable by its red bands, on top, he said.

Comparatively, Loyalhanna is pure and uniform across southwestern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

“It’s just such a different rock between the other layers ... that are dirtier mixtures of other rocks,” Lindberg said.

A key indicator of Loyalhanna limestone is the stacked horizontal striations visible throughout every example, known as cross-bedding. It’s an olive to greenish-gray color and is thought to have been formed under a high-energy environment – possibly a tidal force.

The striations seen in the Loyalhanna layer could have been caused by either marine or windblown sediment deposits.

“The origin has been debated by geologists for about 100 years,” Lindberg said.

He falls into the marine origination camp, he said, and backs that up with the history of the stone.

Geological history

Lindberg said Loyalhanna Limestone formations, which are consistently 60 to 70 feet thick, date back to the Mississippian Period of the Paleozoic Era, 300 to 350 million years ago. At that time, the Laurel Highlands hadn’t been formed yet because the continent was south of the equator, in the southeast to northeast wind belt, he said.

During that era, the Appalachian Basin contained an inland sea that was similar to the modern-day North Sea. The tidal forces of that body of water would have flowed from northwest to southeast – the same direction as the Loyalhanna layer’s striations – and shell fossils have been found in the stone.

That’s why Lindberg supports the marine theory. He adds that the cross-bedding markings in the layer would have been caused by changes in the direction of the current.

Some geologists believe the markings might have been created by seasonal storms, Lindberg said.

Through three tectonic pulses, known as orogenies – typically used to describe the process through which lateral compression forms features such as mountain ranges – everything began to shift, and the continent moved north.

Lindberg said the first was the Taconic orogeny, about 480 million years ago, followed by the Acadian orogeny, about 420 million years ago.

Finally, the Alleghanian orogeny, about 250 million years ago, occurred during the Permian Period.

Forming the Appalachians

The last orogeny is what led to the “supercontinent” Pangaea being formed and what brought the formation of the Appalachian mountains.

“This is one of the oldest mountain ranges on the Earth,” Lindberg said.

Back then, the range would have been comparable to the Himalayas, if not taller. Over the past 250 million years, however, the mountains have been worn down. Geologists know this because the material that was eroded off has formed the coastal plain, Lindberg said.

Loyalhanna limestone has been quarried in the Johnstown area to be used as building stones. One of these quarries, the now-abandoned Dornick Point quarry, was directly across from where the Johnstown Sewage Treatment Plant is today on Route 403, Cramer Pike.

Part of the old cinder-block tipple from the operation still exists at the side of the road. Above the old tipple, sections of the exposed Burgoon, Loyalhanna and Mauch Chunk formations still exist.

Further up the road, near the Charles F. Lewis Natural Area, a Mauch Chunk Formation layer is clearly exposed along the mountain’s anticline – a ridge-shaped fold of stratified rock that slopes downward from the crest of the mountain.

While driving on that section of Route 403, motorists cross the axis of the anticline – meaning that, closer to Johnstown’s Coopersdale section, the rocks slope downward toward town, and further away they point upward.

Lindberg often brings his students to this area to show them these geological examples. In the past, he’s also brought attendees of the annual Field Conference of Pennsylvania Geologists, presented by the Pennsylvania Geological Survey, to study the same sections of stone, as well as another old Loyalhanna quarry that encompassed a portion of the Conemaugh Gorge.

Stone for highways

Most recently, he and fellow Pitt-Johnstown geology professor Chris Coughenour took participants in October to Bakersville, Somerset County, to examine Loyalhanna limestone there.

Limestone rock mined there is provided to PennDOT for paving purposes. Coughenour said Loyalhanna is “one of PennDOT’s primary targets for high-volume roadways” because of the limestone’s anti-skid qualities.

Lindberg noted that the department rates the stone “E” for excellent and uses it in top-coat asphalt.

The two geologists have known each other for almost a decade and their research interests have overlapped often. Coughenour said Lindberg always knows someone to contact or a site to explore, and he enjoys working with his colleague in these and other areas because of his in-depth knowledge of the subject.

“He’s just been a great resource, again, knowing where these outcrops are, knowing what they represent,” Coughenour said. “And he ties it in really well to the … cultural geology of the area.”

Lindberg is originally from New York, but earned his undergraduate degree at Waynesburg University before earning his master’s from Stony Brook University on Long Island. He moved to Johnstown because his wife, Marilyn Fregly, is a native.

Lindberg taught earth and mineral science at Westmont Hilltop High School from 1984 to 2012 and has been an adjunct instructor at Pitt-Johnstown since 1997. He said he loves the Johnstown area because there’s nowhere better as a geologist to teach.