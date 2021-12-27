Officials: Be on the lookout for COVID-19 symptoms after holiday gatherings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families return home from holiday gatherings, officials say you may pay closer attention to your health as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the community.
Although it's been two years since the pandemic began, doctors say you should not let your guard down, especially after omicron was detected in Oklahoma.
Experts say COVID-19 can take four to five days before you start seeing the symptoms, but they say with the omicron variant, you can start seeing those symptoms quicker.
The omicron variant can resemble the common cold, so you may want to get tested if you start to feel ill.
The most common symptoms include muscle aches, fatigue, a scratchy throat, night sweats, cough, and congestion.
If you need to schedule a COVID-19 test, v isit the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website.
