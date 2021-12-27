Coronavirus Testing

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThere isn’t any way to tell how many Texans have come down with COVID. The state lists positive tests from...

Area COVID Update

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Lamar County had 108 active cases of Coronavirus. There have been 221 deaths from the virus since testing began. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Titus County had 230 active cases of Coronavirus in the county....
Omicron Cases Rise In Texas

Omicron is blazing through Texas and will be for a while longer. Dr. Anass Bouchnita with UT-Austin’s COVID-19 modeling consortium says they predict it will peak in the U.S. between the middle and end of January. He says there are fewer cases right now compared to the rest of the nation, but infections here are increasing at an alarming speed. It doesn’t help that Texas’ vaccination rates are slightly lower than the country. However, he believes that given how contagious the variant is and how quickly the incubation period, we should peak faster than other variants. He also notes the recovery period seems to be quicker.
Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
Scientists discover COVID-19 antibodies that neutralize the Omicron variant

SEATTLE, Wash. — COVID-19 antibodies may be able to stop the Omicron variant by targeting the few spots that the virus has in common with older coronavirus strains. A new study reveals that Omicron has a stunning 37 mutations in its spike protein, but antibody treatments still have a chance to beat it by targeting areas in SARS-CoV-2 that never change.
Alpha Coronavirus Variant Evolved to Evade Immune System

The Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 – the first variant of concern – evolved mutations that allowed it to more efficiently suppress the immune system’s early response to infection, according to a new study led by scientists at the UC San Francisco’s Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) and University College London.
