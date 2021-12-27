Coronavirus Testing

Omicron is blazing through Texas and will be for a while longer. Dr. Anass Bouchnita with UT-Austin’s COVID-19 modeling consortium says they predict it will peak in the U.S. between the middle and end of January. He says there are fewer cases right now compared to the rest of the nation, but infections here are increasing at an alarming speed. It doesn’t help that Texas’ vaccination rates are slightly lower than the country. However, he believes that given how contagious the variant is and how quickly the incubation period, we should peak faster than other variants. He also notes the recovery period seems to be quicker.

