ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSSaJ_0dWe4KQr00

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

KFVS television reported that a woman had called police shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside the home and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. She also told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Wilson was being held Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It was not immediately known if Wilson had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

Two gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Foster, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Christmas Eve#Sword#Ap#Kfvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy