The Planner: Your weekly calendar of business events

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Stay connected to professionals, industry leaders and the business community through online and in-person networking, workshops, conferences and more, in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Note: Inquire ahead of attending in-person, on-site events, as some organizations and hosts continue to require various physical distancing and vaccine protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan. 5, 2022

Government Contracting: Overview, 9 a.m., presented by the Florida PTAC at UCF in partnership with the Florida SBDC at UCF, designed for established small business owners with some commercial momentum that are curious about government contracting, as well as business owners who may already be involved in government contracting. bit.ly/3qk8X9B

The Woman Effect — Making It in A Male Dominated Industry : 4:30-5:30 p.m. with speaker: Sika Henry, pro triathlete and a corporate analyst for Ferguson Enterprises. 561-746-7111. bitly.is/3oQg36k $15-$25.

Jan. 11

State of American Business, 11 a.m., presented online by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This year’s theme: Competition for the Future will feature guest speakers on a deep dive of what will confront business and opportunities for 2022. bit.ly/33aeaJh

Jan. 12

SBA Workshop: SBA Legislative Changes Update, 1 p.m., SBA regulations are modified by a myriad of legislative changes; this presentation will address the most significant proposals for NDAA 2022. bit.ly/3yPjsFI

Jan. 29

TEDxBocaRaton, 7-10 p.m., Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Featuring innovators in fields such as science, technology, space travel, solar. conta.cc/3wEgPpl

Feb. 25

Vacation Expo , Feb. 25-27, Pompano Civic Center, Pompano Beach. Open to travel advisers and consumers. Feb. 25 is for travel agents only. 754-246-3515 VacationAdventureExpo.com

June

DigiMarCon Southeast 2022 — Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition , 9 a.m., The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta. Hear from thought-provoking speakers in the digital marketing, media and advertising industry. Gain insight into emerging strategies, the latest innovative technologies, and best practices to move your business to the next level. Network, reunite with your peers, and build your professional network. Presented by DigiMarCon Southeast. Visit digimarconsoutheast.com. Email events@digimarconsoutheast.com Call 800-805-5385.

Deadlines

Jan. 3, 2022

NatureScapeBroward is accepting 2022 Emerald Award applications for businesses, due Jan. 3, 2022. The program of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners Environmental Planning and Community Resilience Division, recognizes municipalities, schools, government facilities and homeowners that have created and maintained model Florida-friendly landscapes or completed exceptional projects that demonstrate visible ecological practices. For more information call Rose Bechard Butman at 954-519-0317 or visit broward.org/naturescape

Jan. 11

National Small Business Week Awards , applications are being accepted. The NSBW Awards recognize the achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities and our nation’s economy. To nominate a small business owner download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw . Nominations must be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022.

Business, career resources

CareerSource Broward . Job seekers and employers can participate in informational, educational and professional workshops, job fairs, meetings and more. careersourcebroward.com/career-seekers/events

Florida Women’s Business Center. Networking, workshops and training; business counseling for women in business. flwbc.org/

U.S. Small Business Administration, South Florida District Office. Webinars, workshops; information and updates to assist the business community. sba.gov/southflorida

Want more? Visit sunsentinel.com/events to view and submit workshops, nonprofit business events, meetings, conferences and more. Follow on Twitter @mindingyourbiz.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

