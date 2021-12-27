ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Southwest Virginia Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British police said Monday they were investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and...

swvatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Inside The Queen's opulent Windsor Castle dining room where she'll host Christmas dinner

The Queen will celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row in a "precautionary approach" to the surge in coronavirus cases, it was announced on Monday. Close family including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are expected to visit the monarch over the Christmas period, and while they will no doubt miss the familiar comforts of Sandringham, where they typically celebrate, they have the most resplendent setting in which to tuck into their Christmas dinner.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
US News and World Report

Intruder Arrested for Breaching Windsor Castle Grounds

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Britain's Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas, has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, police said on Saturday. The 19-year-old from Southampton in southern England did not enter any buildings...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.A 19-year-old man, from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.He...
HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Scotland Yard reviewing video made by armed intruder at Windsor Castle

LONDON, England: On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man armed with a cross-bow was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle while the royal family was in residence. The man was initially charged with suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. The man,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Police#England#Windsor Castle Christmas#Ap#Sun#Buckingham Palace
Washington Post

A look inside Sandringham House, site of the royals’ annual holiday retreat

In the public imagination, Queen Elizabeth II lives in Buckingham Palace. But by all accounts, it is at Sandringham House, about 100 miles north of London in Norfolk, near the North Sea, that she feels most at home. The house is perhaps best known as the setting for the royal family’s annual Christmas celebration. The royals traditionally stage three days of festivities there, a Windsor tradition that dates from 1870, when the queen’s great-grandfather, King Edward VII, built the house on land given to him by his mother, Queen Victoria. It also has its own place in Yuletide history: The first Royal Christmas Message, a holiday staple in Britain, was broadcast from Sandringham by King George V in 1932.
U.K.
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Royal Guard Mows Over Young Boy in His Path at Tower of London in Viral Video

A member of the Queen's Guard collided with a young boy in a shocking moment that has since gone viral. In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, two guardsmen in their grey uniforms and signature bearskin caps are marching at the Tower of London. A guard shouts sternly, "Make way!" just before one of them collides with a young boy who was in their path, shocking those around them. The clip has received over 1.8 million views.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy