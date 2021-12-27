People on the Move: Career changes in real estate, medical, tourism and more

Recognition

At the University of Miami & Nova Southeastern Center for Autism and Related Disabilities annual fundraising gala, Dr. Michael Alessandri was celebrated for his 25 years of service and leadership at UM-NSU CARD and in the South Florida autism community. In addition to the award, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado proclaimed Dec. 18 as Dr. Michael Alessandri Day, honoring him with a plaque.

Cultural

Music executive Matthew Limones joined Miami-based RichMusic as vice president of artist relations. He was previously director of marketing at Universal Music Group.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County announced that Dale Edwards joined the center as vice president of marketing. Most recently, he led the marketing and communications team at Houston Grand Opera.

Community

The First Serve Community, which helps vulnerable teens find a new path for their lives, announced Mario Mercurio as its new chairman of the board of directors. He follows the late Paul Van der Grift, chairman of 15 years, who passed away on Nov. 30. Mercurio is a 36-year veteran of PepsiCo, where he most recently held the position of senior vice president and general manager of the Franchise Business Unit of PepsiCo North America Beverages, the company’s refreshment beverage division in the United States and Canada.

Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County Inc. named Randy Colman president and chief executive officer. Colman brings more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership, including serving as executive director/chief executive officer for the Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton for the past decade.

Real estate

Native Realty, which relocated to larger headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. added new agents including Will Grace, Donnie Jenkins and Stacy Karst .

Illustrated Properties announced the addition of Mohammed Ismail in the West Palm Beach market. Before becoming a Realtor, Ismail spent more than a decade in the hospitality industry as an employee at PGA National Resorts and Spa and The Breakers.

Medical

Holy Cross Health added an internist to the medical group. Maya Lucas M.D., who completed her internal medicine residency through University of Miami at Holy Cross Health, joined the Holy Cross Medical Group.

St. Mary’s Medical Center & the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital appointed Jessica Miller as their new chief nursing officer. Prior to this appointment, Miller served as the chief nursing officer for former sister facilities Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center. She was also the lead CNO for the rest of Steward Healthcare’s Miami hospitals, which they acquired from Tenet Healthcare.

Surabhi Ranjan , MD, has been named section leader in Neuro-Oncology at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital. Previously, Ranjan was a neuro-oncologist at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando.

Franchise

Pure Barre, the barre franchise in North America, will be reopening four locations throughout South Florida under new ownership. The new Pure Barre studios are owned and operated by a team of current fitness franchisees that have joined forces to reopen four studios in Palm Beach and Broward counties: Rebecca Stalek, Martin Davis, Darin Cavallo, Holly Cavallo , and Jason Cavallo .

Tourism

Robin Prakash joined Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing agency for Palm Beach County, as associate vice president of group sales. He is a 22-year industry veteran who spent over a decade as director of sales at PGA National Resort & Spa.

Finance

Marlon Ramirez is the founder and managing partner of Blu Stone, a São Paulo-based venture capital firm that targets growth-stage startups throughout Latin America. Prior to founding Blu Stone, Ramirez co-founded Modern Logistics, Brazil’s first fully integrated logistics firm, where he was chief financial officer. Prior to that, he was one of the co-founders of Brazil-based Azul Airlines.

Amerant Mortgage, a subsidiary of Amerant Bank, announced the launch of Amerant Wholesale Mortgage, adding 28 new team members, including Director of Wholesale Lending Rich Linderman, National Wholesale Sales Director Dennis Waxman , and Director of Wholesale Operations Mellissa Rugh .

Law

Carol Gonzalez Ventura was promoted from law clerk to associate attorney at Kelley Kronenberg in Fort Lauderdale. Also, other law clerks promoted to associate attorney include: Jennifer Sariol and Spencer Strom in West Palm Beach and Pia Venegas in Miami Lakes.

The Iscoe Law Firm announced the addition of Francisco Marty , partner, to lead its criminal defense practice.

Branding

MOGL, the NCAA-compliant online marketplace to connect businesses and brands with collegiate athletes for opportunities to monetize their name, image and likeness, hired Fort Lauderdale-based Zoe Haugen to be the sports tech start-up’s first director of marketing out of Miami. Prior to joining MOGL, Haugen was a publicist at BoardoomPR in Fort Lauderdale. Previously, Haugen was a field producer at ABC National News Network based in the Miami Bureau.