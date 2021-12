Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Pfizer — Shares rose 1.1% after British regulators approved the use of Paxlovid, the drugmaker's Covid-19 antiviral pill, for people over 18 with mild to moderate illness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the use of Paxlovid for patients 12 and up with mild to moderate Covid who are most likely to end up hospitalized or not survive.

