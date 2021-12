The MDI Boys Basketball Team remained winless in the 2021-22 season, falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 51-29 in Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday afternoon, December 28th. Foxcroft Academy led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 18-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-23 lead.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO