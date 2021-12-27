Short handed Pistons get hammered by San Antonio Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He is expected to join the team against the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him No. 60 overall in 2011, Wednesday night. Thomas most recently played with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he signed a short-term deal like many other league veterans have done lately.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO