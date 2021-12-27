ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings rookie star out due to COVID-19 protocols

By Ken Delaney
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings are placing their star rookie in COVID-19 protocols. Lucas Raymond has been placed in the protocols...

whtc.com

whtc.com

More COVID-19 issues for the NHL, Red Wings game tonight postponed

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tonight’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues on both teams. Detroit has not played since December 18 due to the virus. The Red Wings are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals New...
NHL
Fox17

Red Wings-Islanders game on Dec. 29 postponed due to COVID-19

(WXYZ) — The New York Islanders announced Tuesday that their game against the Detroit Red Wings, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told reporters the game would be postponed shortly before the Islanders made the official announcement. "I'm breaking...
NHL
Lucas Raymond
Nick Leddy
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
theScore

Warriors-Nuggets postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets has been postponed, the Nuggets announced. Denver doesn't have the eight players required to compete due to injuries and COVID-related absences. The Nuggets announced earlier Thursday that head coach Michael Malone, along with three players, entered the NBA's health and...
NBA
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
whtc.com

Broncos cancel practice after five more positive COVID-19 tests

The Denver Broncos canceled practice Thursday amid a new batch of players testing positive for COVID-19. Coach Vic Fangio said the team had five positive tests, but he didn’t name the players because of the possibility of false positives The news came after four players, including starting receiver Tim Patrick, tested positive Wednesday.
NFL
whtc.com

Report: 36 percent of NBA refs in health and safety protocol

Nearly 36 percent — 25 of 70 — of the NBA’s referees are in the league’s health and safety protocol, ESPN reported Thursday. The league’s referee crew is being supplemented by officials from the G League, which is on pause through Wednesday. That’s allowing players to sign short-term contracts to fill out depleted rosters and helped to ease the referee shortage.
NBA
whtc.com

Riding a three game losing streak, Pistons host Knicks tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are scheduled to open a two-game home stand against the New York Knicks tonight. Detroit has dropped their last three games including a 144-109 loss in San Antonio Sunday. The Pistons are in the basement of the Eastern Conference with a...
NBA
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL

