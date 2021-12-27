ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: A return to office is coming but there’s a catch | COVID vaccination rates for nursing home workers lag | Chicago restaurant becomes one of the best in the world

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX2bb_0dWe307300
David Jennerjahn, principal at architectural firm Valerio Dewalt Train, is one of three employees working in person at the firm's office on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Good morning, Chicago.

As we look towards the new year, we wonder what 2022 will offer. For many workers, a return to the office is planned. Read what several Chicago companies shared about planned office reopenings and who will still be allowed to work from home.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

2022 could be the year companies return to their offices. But don’t expect remote work to go away entirely.

The New Year will mark a new beginning for workers like architect Jake Emery.

After having worked from home 90% of the time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he will return to the Chicago-based office of Valerio Dewalt Train Associates on a regular basis in January. So, too, will Chicago-area employees at other companies, including the staff at Meta Chicago, formerly Facebook Chicago.

While many employers began requiring workers to return to the office at least part of the time in recent months, some companies had been holding off. But beginning in early 2022, more employers are expected to mandate it while still allowing some level of remote work. Employers and human resources executives cite a negative impact on corporate culture as reasons why they want to scale back remote work.

Despite mandates, COVID vaccination rates for nursing home workers lag behind residents, remain low at some facilities

Despite mandates, COVID-19 vaccination rates among workers at many nursing homes in Illinois remain at low levels, health officials say, prompting concerns that the rise in cases statewide could again endanger the elderly.

In Illinois, 89% of residents at long-term care facilities and 83% of workers were vaccinated as of Dec. 19 — but some facilities remained far below those marks, according to federal data. While 62% of residents who got vaccinated also had received booster shots, just 25% of vaccinated workers had gotten a booster.

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears rallied to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24.

After the Chicago Bears rallied with 11 points in the fourth quarter and took the lead on a two-point conversion with 1:01 remaining to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field — ending a three-game losing streak, here are Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts.

1. Allow your mind to wander and you’ll catch yourself thinking about leads the Bears took late in the fourth quarter in Weeks 9 and 11.

The offense was able to forge ahead with less than two minutes to play at Pittsburgh and then at home against Baltimore , only to have the defense blow it. That’s how topsy turvy this season has been for the Bears. When the offense, which has been anemic almost every week, has delivered in the clutch, the defense suddenly springs leaks — lots of them — to blow games.

Review: Kasama was supposed to be a neighborhood cafe. It’s become one of the best restaurants in the world.

Genie Kwon and Tim Flores just wanted a neighborhood place, where people could come in for their morning coffee and a pastry. They thought dinner would drive the business, but decidedly not a finer-dining tasting menu.

“The last year and a half had different plans for us,” Kwon said.

Their plans changed, because the world changed and they started their new 13-course tasting menu dinner in November.

Their reluctantly heroic tasting menu surpasses so many others, not just in the city, but some of the best around the world Tribune critic Louisa Chu tasted and helped cook. The regular and vegetarian tasting menus were both so fantastic, she had to restrain herself from fist pumping the air with affirmation.

Column: 2021 rekindled our love for watching sports the way we did in the ‘before’ times. But COVID-19 concerns remained, from variants to vaccines.

Paul Sullivan writes that trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy. We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: A look back at a year of Tribune stories | Daily COVID cases break another record | Dalton may start for Bears Sunday

Good morning, Chicago. We all know the top story of 2021. It was the same as last year. COVID-19 continued to upend our lives as it ebbed and flowed — and mutated. But some of the Tribune’s most-read stories this year may surprise you. Take a look at what Chicago Tribune subscribers read over the past year in news, sports, entertainment and more: ‘Like a sonic boom.’ Tornado — with winds over ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Catholic parishes facing steep hardships during pandemic, but leaders remain hopeful

When parishioners gathered for Christmas Eve Mass at St. Clement Catholic Church last week, the Rev. Peter Wojcik was elated that for the first time since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pews at the majestic Lincoln Park church were once again filled with families. But the robust attendance at St. Clement was fleeting, Wojcik said, and on Christmas Day and the Sunday after, the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘Third winter,’ severe drought, tornadoes and the long wait for snow: Chicago’s biggest weather stories of 2021

Add snow to the list of items available only in spurts due to supply-chain issues in 2021. Chicago was inundated with it in late January. December, however, marked the latest date of a first snowfall in Chicago history going back to 1885. Severe drought crept into suburban Chicago for the first time since 2012. Tornadoes spawned throughout the summer — including an EF-3 on Father’s Day with ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Snow blast of up to 9 inches expected to hit Chicago area Saturday

The Chicago area will get its first blast of hard-core winter to greet the new year, with up to 9 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, forecasters said, creating hazardous travel conditions. The city and surrounding suburbs will have a bull’s-eye over it, caught between a winter storm sweeping in from the southwest, and a northeasterly wind blasting from Lake Michigan, creating a lake effect snow ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy