Saint Louis County, MO

Firefighters rip off roofs looking for St. Louis County storage unit fires

By Jason Maxwell, Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several storage units caught fire at around 5:30 am Monday morning. Firefighters were called to Uncle Scotty’s Mini Storage at Pershall Road and Lilac Avenue.

Around five units were burned and 20 have some sort of damage. Firefighters are cutting through the roofs of the units to check for more hot spots. Some of the insulation appears to be burning.

The fire appears to be under control. No injuries are reported.

Some of the units contain combustible materials like paint and other items that may catch fire like cars. Bomb and arson investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire. They will be checking to see if there were anything that looks suspicious.

