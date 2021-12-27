ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

NFPD: woman critically injured after being hit by car

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULCqf_0dWe2sDT00

Niagara Falls police say a woman was critically injured after she was hit by a car Sunday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road.

Investigators say the 26-year-old woman was lying in the road on Niagara Avenue when a 44-year-old man hit her with his car. He, and a police officer who was driving behind him, both stopped to render aid.

The woman was rushed to Erie County Medical Center with head and face injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs.

She is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Accidents
County
Erie County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Accidents
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

West Seneca Highway Department combatting loss of equipment

Police and other officials continue to investigate the West Seneca Highway Department building fire that happened around 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Capt. James Unger, public information officer of West Seneca Police, says it took fire crews almost four hours to put out the fire on the 71-year-old building.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy