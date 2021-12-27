Calendar for the week of Dec. 27

DEC. 27

MONDAY

Join Team Norfolk 2-day hiring event, 1-5 p.m., Titustown Recreation Center, 7545 Diven St. The city of Norfolk is hiring for various positions. Continues 1-5 p.m. Dec. 28 at Southside Aquatics Center, 1750 Campostella Road. For more info, visit norfolk.gov/jobs .

JAN. 1

SATURDAY

Hogs for Hope, noon-6 p.m., Hank’s Filling Station, 4301 Colley Ave., Norfolk. Hope House Foundation is hosting its ninth annual event, including pig pickin’, oyster roast and live music. All-you-can-eat menu includes pulled pork, oysters, hoppin’ john, collards, chili and cornbread. Proceeds benefit the foundation, which supports people with disabilities. Cash bar. $35. Buy tickets at hankshogsforhope.com .

JAN. 8

SATURDAY

The Historic Post Office open house, 2-4 p.m., 132 E. Queen St., Hampton. The event venue is hosting an open house with cocoa bar, refreshments, music and visual inspiration. Free. RSVP to info@thehistoricpostoffice.com .

Black Hair & Wellness Expo, 5-9 p.m., Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive, Chesapeake. Assertive Multimedia LLC is hosting a competitive hair show with prizes for hair stylists and barbers. See the hottest hair trends and pick up professional advice from health and wellness experts. Vendors will show their latest hair care products. $25-$75. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.com . For more info, visit blackhairexpova.com .

JAN. 10

MONDAY

Deadline for nominations for Health Care Heroes. Every year, Inside Business recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that are making a noteworthy difference in health care across Hampton Roads. Submit nominations at virginiamedia.events/healthcare-heroes/ .

JAN. 11

TUESDAY

How the Hampton Roads Ecosystem Stands Ready to Support Corporate, noon-1:30 p.m., online. For its Tech Tuesday, the Hampton Roads Innovation Collaborative is hosting a panel discussion with Marty Kaszubowski, tech mentor with CIT; Evans McMillion of 757 Accelerate; Monique Adams of 757 Angels; Tim Ryan of StartWheel; Peter Wallace, CIO of Virginia Beach; and Brad Scott, founder, president and CEO of Cetan Corp. Free. Register at hamptonroadsecosystemdiscussion.eventbrite.com .

JAN. 12

WEDNESDAY

Volunteer Leadership Development roundtable, noon-1:30 p.m., online. Presented by the Professional Development Consortium of Hampton Roads. What are your goals and challenges for developing your volunteers into leaders? Connect with your peers about how we tackle volunteer leadership development. Free. Register at https://volunteerleadership22.eventbrite.com/?aff=IB .

JAN. 13

THURSDAY

Critical Mass Networking, 5-7 p.m., Keagan’s, 244 Market St., Virginia Beach. The Hampton Roads Innovation Collaborative is hosting a networking event. Free. Register at hricrecurringcrticalmass.eventbrite.com .

JAN. 17

MONDAY

38th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders event, 8 a.m., virtual. The Urban League of Hampton Roads is hosting Pharrell Williams as the keynote speaker during the event that honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing community leaders dedicated to King’s commitment to social justice and equity. Free. Register at ulhr.org .

JAN. 26

WEDNESDAY

6th Annual Job Fair, 3-6 p.m., Paul D. Camp Community College Workforce Development Center, 100 North College Drive, Franklin. Regional partners are hosting a job fair for regional employers.

FEB. 4

FRIDAY

Bacchus Wine & Food Festival, 6-10 p.m., 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News. The Virginia Living Museum is hosting its popular annual fundraiser. Enjoy samplings of fine wine, local restaurant fare, a silent auction and live music and entertainment while mingling among the galleries and exhibits. $70. Buy tickets at thevlm.org/bacchus-wine-and-food-festival-2022/ .

FEB. 9

WEDNESDAY

Getting from Despair to Delight in Volunteer Leadership Development, noon-1:30 p.m., online. Presented by the Professional Development Consortium of Hampton Roads. What would it be like if you had a deliberate approach to turning engaged membership into active volunteers and ultimately leaders of your association? Connect with your peers and subject matter expert Gary A. DePaul about how to create and nurture a process for volunteer management and advancement. Free. Register at https://volunteerdevelopment22.eventbrite.com/?aff=IB .

FEB. 12

SATURDAY

The Red Hot Valentine’s Ball, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Sheraton, 3501 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. The Noblemen, a Virginia Beach nonprofit, is hosting a Valentine’s Day ball with live music, martini bar, chocolate fountains and couples’ portraits. Proceeds support children in the community. $125. But tickets at thenoblemen.org .