ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How to make post-holiday returns as easy as possible

By John Matarese
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTNGH_0dWe21xZ00

Christmas is over, and now shoppers are preparing to line up at the mall to return unwanted gifts.

Lisa Gilbert is among them. She was not going to let the Grinch spoil her Christmas.

"I got an ugly Christmas sweater," she said, heading back to Kohl's with a green Grinch sweater.

Millions will be bringing back unwanted gifts between now and late January.

Katherine Cullen, the senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation, says stores want to make things as smooth as possible.

"We know that overall retailers do expect that about 13% of their holiday sales will end up being returned," she said. "Retailers across the board are really paying attention to returns as a way, not just to ensure that they are protecting their margins and their bottom line, but also building that longer-term customer relationship."

That means the stores will try to do their best to help shoppers return unwanted gifts. But shoppers have to do their part as well.

"It's always helpful to have the original receipt, but a gift receipt always helps to make returns more seamless and make sure that you get the full value back," Cullen said.

No receipt? Expect less money

Cullen says not to worry if asking for the original receipt is too awkward. She says shoppers can still go ahead and make the return, but they should know that they might not get the full value in return.

"Oftentimes, you're you are given a value back for the amount that the item is currently priced," she said. "And the longer you wait, the greater chance it is that the item may have dropped in price, and you may not get as much back as you had originally hoped."

Cullen said stores typically drop prices as January progresses. That means that for shoppers who wait to make returns, items may be worth a lot less than the original price without the original receipt.

Some retailers extending return windows

There is one bit of good news this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Consumer World says many large retailers are extending their standard 30-day return policies, especially since people started their Christmas shopping back in October.

Consumer World says these are among the retailers extending their normal return window this year:

  • Amazon will allow returns of most items sold since Oct. 1 to be returned as late as Jan. 31.
  • Amazon has tripled its mattress return policy from 30 to 100 days.
  • Best Buy is giving additional return time for purchases made back in October and November.

Other stores are also being more lenient, especially as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads and keeps shoppers home.

But even with these longer return windows, the National Retail Federation says don't wait too long to make those returns, so you don't waste your money.

Report a typo

__________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").
Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook
Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Gilbert
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

How to manage your post-holiday budget

Once the dust from the holiday settles, it's time to assess your financial situation. Here is a plan to help breakdown your post-holiday budget. If you didn't create a budget prior to the holidays, you need to sit down and figure out exactly what you spent over the holidays. This includes everything from gifts to décor to food, etc. If you did create a budget, double check that you stuck to it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
migraine.com

This Holiday, Choose Easy

I don’t quite feel like I have my s**t together this holiday season. I don’t think I ever do. I am always in awe of people who totally nail the holidays. The people who manage to somehow get all of their family and pets together to smile at the same time in matching outfits for a photo AND send said photo out as a holiday card to their loved ones. The people who have their beautiful Christmas tree up AND garlands and wreaths AND Christmas lights shining brightly on their house for all the neighbors to enjoy the day after Thanksgiving. The people who bake homemade cookies for their children’s teachers, donate gifts and books to needy families, AND even remember to gift the postman. The people who host their holiday family dinner at their house AND make all their holiday meals from scratch. Those people must really have their s**t together. If you are one of those people, I am sincerely impressed and slightly jealous of your organizing skills.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL News

New Year's hours for grocery & retail stores

Many grocery stores, drug stores, malls and major retail chains have special holiday hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Here is a list of hours for our local stores including some that are closed all day on January 1st. Store hours may vary within the same chain....
RALEIGH, NC
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Want To Do Some End-of-the-Year Shopping? These 17 Sales Are Almost As Good As Black Friday

If you thought Black Friday was your last chance to snag the best deals of the year, there’s more in store (and, online)! The deals just don’t stop coming, and we’re definitely not mad about it. Whether you don’t receive everything on your wish list this year, you’re looking to spend those Christmas gift cards and money, or you just can’t resist a good deal, you’ve got a sea of sales to take advantage of right now and post-holiday. This year was not an easy one to say the least, so even if you just want to treat yourself to something...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketRealist

What Happens After Costco Checks Your Receipt?

Costco, a membership retailer, sells a diverse range of products that customers can shop for in store and online. Shoppers are handed a receipt at the register that they need to show when leaving the store. Many customers have wondered why Costco checks receipts at the exit. Article continues below...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LivingCheap

How to throw a cheap and easy holiday party

You like to entertain, but you can’t afford to spend a fortune every time you invite people over for a party. Here is our guide to saving money on a party for Christmas or the New Year. Decorate with items from around the house and yard. If you (or...
LIFESTYLE
KUTV

Holiday dinner made easy

KUTV — Vessel Kitchen is once again helping the community with the pressures of cooking this holiday season. Whether it’s your Christmas party, new years celebration, or random white elephant party, Vessel wants to help you make it a success. You can serve an incredible, uniquely self-selected, holiday...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

These Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on New Year's Eve

While Omicron has more or less disrupted our plans for a rowdy New Year's Eve, we still have plenty left to celebrate—be it from the couch rather than the club. The year brought major wins: Life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, Popeyes' new chicken nuggets that rival its record-breaking sandwich, and Britney Spears finally being freed of her conservatorship.
RETAIL
alternativemedicine.com

How to Make the Holidays Less Stressful for the Whole Family

(Family Features) Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming and stressful for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
madison

How to Make Self-Care a Priority This Holiday Season

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. The holiday season should be about spending time with family, traditions, and giving. Often...
LIFESTYLE
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy