You’ll have to pardon Ciara if there’s added excitement in her voice. Yes, the multi-platinum artist is pumped about her new business venture with Ten To One rum, but the cause for the immediate smiles is her hometown Atlanta Braves, who are just a few days removed from winning their first World Series title in 26 years. Nearly every person connected to the city has been in a festive mood since the final out was recorded. Ciara is no different. “Go Braves, baby,” shouts Ciara. “So, I’ve never had a real job in life. When I was really young, I never...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 21 DAYS AGO