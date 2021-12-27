EFL: How well do you remember the past 12 months outside the Premier League?

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka. The 20 year old has been in fine form this season with six goals and four assists in 21 appearances. His form last season helped earn Saka the call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad...
No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.
This year marked somewhat of a return to normalcy in the sports world. After leagues played in empty stadiums in 2020 due to the pandemic, fans were mostly back in the stands at full capacity by the spring to enjoy in-person memorable moments once again produced by the world’s greatest athletes.
Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
LFCTR take a look at who ten players that Liverpool should be looking to buy next Summer. The order of which they come will consider the ability of the player, if they suit Liverpool and how much Liverpool would have to pay to require their services. Liverpool's ageing squad needs...
Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 20, whose contract at Emirates Stadium expires in 2024. (Transfer Window podcast, via Express), external. The Reds have also made a contract offer to AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season. (Ansa - in Italian), external.
Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden reign at Manchester United was illuminated by his often fiery rhetoric.From withering put-downs to sparkling praise, the Scot has created a catalogue of memorable quotes.Here, ahead of his 80th birthday, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the most notable.On Liverpool:“My greatest challenge is not what’s happening at the moment, my greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch. And you can print that.”On Manchester City’s emergence as a Premier League force:“There has been a lot of expectation on Manchester City and with the spending they have done, they have to...
The Magpies’ request to postpone their match at Goodison Park due to injuries and COVID-19 cases was quickly granted by the Premier League on Tuesday evening. Teams across the Premier League have had games postponed during the festive period due to a sharp rise in positive cases and emergence of the Omicron variant.
When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads. In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.
Reece James’ hamstring problem heaped the misery on injury-hit Chelsea as Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stole Brighton a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s second goal in as many games still pushed Chelsea above Liverpool into second place in the table, but the Blues failed to survive a marauding Brighton’s second-half onslaught.Welbeck punished a shattered Chelsea at the death, leaving the Blues one point ahead of third-placed Liverpool but with the Reds boasting a vital game in hand.England star James’ hamstring concern handed boss Thomas Tuchel another headache at wing-back, amid mounting injuries throughout the squad.Just a day...
Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
