Starboard acquires stake worth $800 million in GoDaddy – WSJ

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about $800 million, The...

Benzinga

Tencent Acquires Stake In Monzo Digital Bank: Report

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) acquired a stake in Monzo, Mark Kleinman of Sky News tweeted. The acquisition is a part of a top-up to a recently confirmed funding round that values the company at ~$4.5 billion (£3.3 billion). Tencent, which has become a prolific investor in Europe's budding...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
AMD’s $35 billion deal for Xilinx now expected to close in 2022

(Reuters) – Chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, delayed from a previous target of end-2021, the companies said on Thursday. “While we had previously expected that we would secure all...
Marietta Times

DL Chemical Co. to acquire full stake in Kraton

BELPRE -Stockholders of Kraton Corp. recently approved the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co. Ltd. According to a Pulse News press release, DL Chemical Co., the world’s largest producer of polybutene and a subsidiary of South Korea’s DL Holdings Co., will acquire a full stake in U.S. chemicals company Kraton Corp. for $1.6 billion, a deal that will cement the Korean chemical company’s leading position in the global petrochemical industry.
Tesla’s Musk completes options-related sales plan-filing

San Francisco (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday completed stock sales related to his options set to expire next year, according to securities filings. “This rule 10b5-1 trading plan was completed on December 28, 2021,” the filings said, referring to Musk’s options-related sales set up in September via a trading plan.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slumped 0.86% to $3,384.02 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. Amazon.com Inc. closed $389.06 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
siliconangle.com

Activist investor Starboard Value targets GoDaddy after buying 6.5% stake

The well-known activist investor firm Starboard Value LP is targeting the web services provider GoDaddy Inc. for a shakeup after acquiring a 6.5% stake in the company. That’s according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was first spotted by the Wall Street Journal today, which revealed Starboard had paid more than $800 million to acquire the shares.
TechRadar

GoDaddy sells $800m stake to private investor firm

American hedge fund Starboard Value acquired a 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has shown. The deal had cost the fund approximately $800 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the filing, the fund believed shares in the web hosting...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

GoDaddy Stock Jumps After Investor Takes Stake

The shares of domain server GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) are up 6.7% to trade at $81.08 at last check, after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in the company, which is roughly $800 million's worth. The firm plans to push the company to improve its performance.
Seekingalpha.com

Jefferies analyst sees 'top value' in GoDaddy after Starboard discloses new stake

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares remained up by almost 8%, Monday, as Jefferies analyst Brent Thill called the company "a top value play" following a report that an activist investor has taken a significant stake in the website builder. Prior to the start of trading, the Wall Street Journal reported that Starboard...
Benzinga

Majic Acquires 26% Stake In Bamboo Wellness

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL) has closed the acquisition of a 26% equity stake in Bamboo Wellness Holdings Limited. The transaction valued at $26 million is being funded partly by cash and new shares of Majic, providing a post-money valuation of Bamboo at $126 million. Majic also holds an option...
MarketWatch

GoDaddy's stock jumps toward a near 5-month high after WSJ report of Starboard taking a sizable stake

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. GDDY, +0.82% shot up 8.1% toward a near five-month high in morning trading Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that hedge fund Starboard Value LP has acquired a 6.5% stake in the company. The domain name registration company's stock has run up 17.6% amid a six-day win streak, putting it on track for the highest close since Aug. 4. With a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a 6.5% stake would be valued at nearly $900 million. The WSJ report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said that Starboard's exact plans couldn't be learned, but that the activist investors typically urges companies to boost performance and seeks board representation. GoDaddy's stock has lost 3.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has rallied 28.7%.
bitcoin.com

Digital Currency Exchange Kraken Acquires Crypto Staking Firm Staked

The digital asset company Kraken announced it has acquired the non-custodial staking platform Staked for an undisclosed sum. While the sum of the purchase was not disclosed, the company claims that it was “one of the largest crypto industry acquisitions to date.”. Kraken Acquires Non-Custodial Staking Firm Staked. On...
