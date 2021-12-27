ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish president says he vetoed media law

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States. Unexpectedly rushed through...

Discovery Polish Broadcast Assets Safe For Now After President Andrzej Duda Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have silenced a Discovery-owned news channel there, noting concerns about straining U.S. relations and damaging Poland’s international image as a place to do business. The bill would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish radio or TV broadcasters. Discovery owns Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, and is the only significant non-European media owner in the country. The bill was seen by critics as specifically targeting TVN, which is critical of the government. If passed, it would have forced Discovery to divest...
