Factbox: Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the new Omicron variant which emerged a month ago in southern Africa and Hong Kong. Studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19...

MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
Reuters

Philippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months

MANILA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday halved the wait time for a COVID-19 vaccine booster to three months to help prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. A growing list of countries, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Thailand and Germany, are shortening...
Poland reports highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that...
Spain’s COVID-19 infections soar after Christmas

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, although hospitals were under much less strain than in previous waves of the pandemic. The rate, measured over the preceding 14 days, rose...
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
AFP

WHO warns of 'very high' Omicron risk as Covid surges worldwide

Omicron still poses "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO warned on Wednesday, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fuelled record outbreaks in many countries. "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," the UN health agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China is on high alert against COVID-19 as the New Year holiday looms, with the city of Xian under lockdown while several New Year’s Eve events in other cities have been cancelled. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
Portugal’s COVID-19 cases hit record, Omicron dominates at 83%

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal reported on Friday a new daily record of 30,829 coronavirus cases, up from 28,659 the previous day, with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant accounting for an estimated 83% of all new cases, official data showed. Health authority DGS registered 18 fatalities from COVID-19, up from...
Reuters

Bhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots

KATHMANDU, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Bhutan has started giving COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens and priority groups as the Himalayan kingdom tries to stave off the Omicron variant, health ministry officials said on Friday. Those aged 65 and older, overseas travellers, health workers, sufferers from chronic ailments and all...
