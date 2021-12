The embattled commission charged with organising Libya’s election has ordered the disbanding of its local branches, all but guaranteeing that the crisis-hit country will not hold parliamentary and presidential polls scheduled for Friday.Imad al-Sayeh, the head of Libya’s High National Election Commission (HNEC), issued a letter on Tuesday instructing electoral committees of the organisation’s local branches to disband.Hadi al-Sagheer, head of parliament’s election committee, told Reuters that the vote would have to be delayed because there was no time to carry out preparatory steps. Still, no formal announcement of an election postponement has been made by either the country’s de...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO