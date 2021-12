With so many shows creating spinoff and prequel series, Blue Bloods fans are wondering when they’ll get their turn. It’s not like crime drama has a shortage of characters or intricate backstories. Just look at Joe Hill. He came into the show during the Season 10 finale as the estranged son of deceased police officer, Joe Reagan. This made Hill the grandson of Frank and the nephew of Jamie, Danny and Erin. His complex background made him hesitant to accept the family into his life, and soon enough, we had an entire story arc dedicated to the brand new character that we’ve only seen a handful of times to this day.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO