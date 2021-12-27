ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas...

KIRO 7 Seattle

Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle, police say

British authorities arrested an armed teenager suspected of trespassing on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating Christmas, on Saturday. Officials with Thames Valley and London’s Metropolitan police said they responded to a reported security breach at the castle, about 20 miles west of London, around 8:30 a.m.
The Independent

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.A 19-year-old man, from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.He...
