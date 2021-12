NASA has successfully launched its next-generation space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope. The launch took place on Christmas day after 25 years of construction and many delays. Thankfully, the launch went off without a hitch and now the JWST is on its month-long journey to Lagrange point 2 orbit to perform its observations. If you’re interested in tracking the progress of the JWST over the coming days, check out NASA’s Where is Webb? which shows you a timeline of the mission and other pieces of data.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO