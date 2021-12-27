ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Nichols Sees Sales Dip, Losses Widen in Year Marred by Closures

By Samantha Conti
 4 days ago
LONDON — Sales dipped and losses widened at Harvey Nichols in fiscal 2021, but the company said it is well financed and ready to expand.

The group, which operates eight department stores in the U.K. and Ireland; six international units, and the OXO Tower restaurant in London, said Monday that in the year ended March 27, 2021, losses after taxes widened to 38.6 million pounds from 15.5 million pounds in the previous year.

For earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the group registered a loss of 28.1 million pounds, compared with a loss of 1.1 million pounds a year earlier.

The larger loss reflected ongoing lockdowns, a “sharp” reduction in tourist arrivals, and store closures that lasted nearly eight out of the 12 months in the reporting period, according to the accounts filed this week at Companies House, the official register of U.K. businesses.

Group turnover fell to 121.3 million pounds in fiscal 2021, compared with 222.1 million pounds in the previous period.

The group noted it has a “supportive owner” in the Hong Kong-based businessman Dickson Poon , and is well funded after having secured 66 million pounds in the year. It received 26 million pounds from its owner; 35 million pounds from a new five-year term loan secured in June 2021, and has a 5 million pound overdraft facility, which Harvey Nichols said is not currently being used.

Manju Malhotra , chief executive officer of Harvey Nichols, said that like most retailers, the group was significantly impacted by lockdowns and a sharp reduction in tourist arrivals due to travel restrictions. She added while online performance remained strong, it was not sufficient to offset the impact of the closure of physical stores and the reduced footfall in city centers.

“During these unprecedented times, we have not stood still and focused on managing costs and cash flow during store closures and investing in our IT systems and website to drive our online channel. We have broadened our category appeal and continued to look at creative ways to maintain the excellent service our customers expect,” she said.

Malhotra noted that there remains a “high degree” of uncertainty around how the pandemic will play out, “but during the period we have continued to implement exciting new initiatives across the business to drive loyalty and excellent customer shopping experience. While market conditions remain extremely challenging, we believe we have the right strategy in place to achieve our ambition of delivering sustainable profitable growth over the long term.”

The company said that since the fiscal 2022 year began, it has continued to invest in the website and IT systems and a new customer rewards program, which it plans to launch at the end of January 2022, offering customers “curated benefits” and cash back. The program is meant to align with the launch of a transactional app in the new year.

The company said it has fortified its relationships with Farfetch and Ocado in the wake of online demand during the pandemic and has “elevated” its personal shopping offer, including the launch of an at-home wardrobe refresh service.

From a sustainability standpoint, the retailer has been working with The Restory, a specialist repair service for luxury products, and Kids O’Clock, which resells children’s pre-loved clothes. The store also welcomed Cocoon to its London store offering a luxury bag subscription service.

Harvey Nichols has expanded into children’s clothes, which it said was the fastest-growing area of the industry. The department, both in-store and online, features brands including Givenchy , Balmain and Chloé.

cheddar.com

Holiday Retail Sales Soared 8.5 Percent Despite Supply Chain Woes

It looks like the supply chain didn't steal Christmas this year after all. Retail sales jumped 8.5 percent between November 1 and December 24, compared with the same period last year, according to a report from Mastercard. That's the strongest growth in 17 years. Jharonne Martis, director of consumer research at Refinitiv, joined Cheddar to discuss how retailers were able to do so well despite inflation, supply chain issues, and the COVID-19 omicron variant but gave a subdued outlook for the retail sector at the beginning of 2022. "Consumers are not just completely isolated from the inflation issues," she said. "This is definitely going to continue into the first half of the year, as per our IFR data."
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE 100 makes biggest annual gains in five years, but lags behind other markets

London’s markets waved goodbye to 2021 with a whimper on Friday as it looked back on the best year in the past half-decade.Gambling companies, including Flutter Entertainment and Entain, joined some of the country’s biggest energy firms in the red.Markets closed at 12.30pm on Friday instead of the usual 5pm, and by that time the FTSE 100, the index which monitors some of London’s biggest companies, had dropped 0.3%, or 18.47 points, to 7,384.54.“It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Yen dips despite stronger JPY retail sales

The Japanese yen continues to lose ground. The yen suffered a third straight losing week, and the trend has continued on Monday. With USD/JPY currently trading around the 114.70 level, the 115 line is vulnerable. The pair last breached this symbolic level a month ago, but the dollar couldn’t consolidate above this level.
Footwear News

Could Nordstrom Be the Next Retailer to Split Its Business in Two?

Nordstrom might be the next department store to spin off a segment of its business. The retailer has just hired consulting group AlixPartners to help it navigate a potential spin off for its Nordstrom Rack business, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as other department stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Neiman Marcus reportedly consider similar splits. Macy’s Inc. is also working with AlixPartners as it considers next steps for its digital business. In a call with investors in November, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said that AlixPartners will serve as an “objective third-party firm to really pressure test all of our analysis” in regards...
WWD

Nike Logs $1.3 Billion Profit, But Supply Chain Issues Persist

Click here to read the full article. Nike Inc. continues to make gains across the portfolio, even as supply-chain issues loom.  The Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic apparel and accessories firm, which includes the Jordan and Converse brands, revealed quarterly earnings Monday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines thanks to strength in the Converse brand and Nike Inc.’s digital businesses. Company shares shot up about 3 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection “Nike’s strong results this quarter provide further proof that our...
The Independent

Leisure boom and flexible landlords boost future of UK high streets

Demand for property outside traditional retail and pragmatic landlords have given “renewed optimism” for some high streets and shopping districts despite the toll of the pandemic, according to industry experts.The pressure from lockdown measures, after a steady decline in recent years, saw vacancy rates across shopping destinations hit record levels in the second quarter of 2021.The tide has not completely turned but rates levelled out in the third quarter as industry experts highlighted recovering demand.Around 14.5% of high streets store locations remained empty during the quarter, and shopping centres were worse at 19.4%.The collapse of major brands such as Debenhams...
RETAIL
The Independent

Online retail, takeaways and pet splurges dominate UK spending in 2021

British households splurged on online shopping, takeaways and fast food, home improvements and spoiling their pets in 2021, a review of transactions by Barclaycard has revealed.Consumer card spending grew by 5.9 per cent in the past year as people sought the convenience of online retail therapy and at-home comforts to make up for the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.Online shopping surged at the start of 2021, when all non-essential retail and hospitality remained closed due to virus restrictions, with Barclaycard recording an increase of 87.7 per cent in March 2021 compared to 2019.Shoppers continued to make purchases through...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Done Deals: American Eagle Outfitters Bolsters Its Supply Chain With Quiet Logistics Acquisition + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 30, 2021: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has completed the acquisition of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments for approximately $360 million in cash. Quiet Logistics, which operates a network of in-market fulfillment centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis and Jacksonville, will be a wholly-owned AEO subsidiary and will continue to run its business independently. The network will support AEO’s continued growth, while also driving economies of scale as it expands its customer base...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

The Biggest M&A Deals in the Footwear & Fashion Industry in 2021

While many would-be acquirers stayed on the sidelines during the height of the pandemic, the mergers-and-acquisitions market heated up in 2021, thanks to powerhouse brands and retailers expanding their reach into fast-growing markets. Much of the action was centered around the hot athletic lifestyle and athleisure spaces. In the case of Wolverine World Wide Inc., acquiring Sweaty Betty gave the shoe giant a stake in the fast-growing and competitive women’s activewear category, which is led by high-growth brands like Lululemon. No deal is generating more buzz than Authentic Brand Group’s forthcoming acquisition of Reebok for $2.1 billion. (It’s expected to become official in...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Skechers is Set for a Year of Growth and Change, Including Board Shakeups and a New Focus on the Philippines

2021 was a landmark year for Skechers U.S.A. Despite a global pandemic, supply chain slowdowns, and record-high inflation, the fast-growing footwear brand managed to keep business steady, reporting consistent results quarter after quarter. “We remain confident that as supply chain constraints ease, Skechers’ will be well positioned to meet the tremendous consumer demand for our products,” said Skechers CFO John Vandemore in a release announcing the company’s Q3 results. Throughout the year, Skechers’ wholesale business has also directly benefitted from a larger industry trend to turn away from retail partnerships in favor of a robust direct-to-consumer model. As Nike, Crocs, and other major...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average UK house price ends year at record £254,822

The average UK house price rose by nearly £24,000 during 2021, the biggest increase ever recorded in a single year in cash terms, according to an index.The typical price of a home reached a record high of £254,822 in December, marking a £23,902  increase over the past year, Nationwide Building Society said.Chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The price of a typical UK home is now at a record high of £254,822, up £23,902 over the year – the largest rise we’ve seen in a single year in cash terms.“Prices are now 16% higher than before the pandemic struck in early...
REAL ESTATE
WWD

WWD

