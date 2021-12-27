ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Director, Dead at 58

By Mark Peikert
 9 days ago
Update: Sources at Deadline report that a heart attack was the likely cause of death of 58-year-old filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée , likely on December 25 before being found the following morning.

Earlier: Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director and producer who helmed the films “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club” and HBO series “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies,” has died December 25 at age 58. The cause of death is not yet known, though representatives revealed that Vallée died in his cabin outside Quebec City.

His producing partner, Nathan Ross, released a statement regarding his death. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Known for his naturalistic approach — Vallée favored natural lighting and handheld cameras and long takes — the director made a name for himself by guiding famous actors through performances that radically transformed their images and displayed previously untapped skills. After directing two well-received films in Canada (1995’s “Black List” and 2005’s gay coming-of-age tale “C.R.A.Z.Y.”), Vallée made a splash in 2009 with “The Young Victoria,” a luxe period drama written by Julian Fellows and starring Emily Blunt as a young Queen Victoria that earned three Academy Award nominations. But it was the one-two punch of “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2013 and “Wild” in 2014 that catapulted Vallée to the next level.

Both films were based on true stories. In the former, Matthew McConaughey played a Texas rodeo rider who is diagnosed with AIDS in 1985 and battles to bring illegal, life-extending medications to the United States. Both McConaughey and co-star Jared Leto picked up Oscars for their roles; the film was nominated for six, including Vallée for editing.

In “Wild,” Vallée directed another pair of performers to Oscar nominations with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, starring as daughter and mother, respectively, in the adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling memoir about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail solo. In it, Witherspoon tackled sex and addiction in a way she had never done previously, and earned some of the best reviews of her career in the process. A producer on the film, she was so impressed by an early cut of “Dallas Buyers Club” that she sought Vallée out specifically to direct “Wild.”

Vallée reteamed with Witherspoon and Dern a few years later with the “rich people doing bad things” limited series “Big Little Lies” for HBO. As executive producer and director of the seven-episode first season, Vallée guided a quintet of actresses to some of the best reviews of their careers, including Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz. The series ultimately won an Emmy Award for Best Limited Series, with Vallée, Kidman, Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard taking home trophies as well.

A second season, which Vallée did not direct, was not as successful. But a 2018 adaptation by Marti Noxon of the Gillian Flynn novel “Sharp Objects,” which Vallée directed, wowed critics and audiences, scoring Emmy nominations for stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, as well as a nomination for Outstanding Limited Series.”

“It’s all about creating this space of freedom and using this space,” Vallée told IndieWire of his directorial style. “I want to shoot 360. I want the actors to have the possibility of using this space and I just followed them. And, everybody’s behind the cameraman. I asked some things … the boom guy, to get out of the room. There’s no room for you here. So, we used just the little mics hidden in their shirts or dresses. And then, they used the space. And, they had no marks. And, there was no light. And there was no flags. They just go. And, as they go, we get creative.”

Born March 9, 1963, in Montreal, Vallée is survived by two sons, Alex Vallée and Emile Vallée, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant, and Gérald Vallée.

Reese Witherspoon, Denis Villeneuve, and More Remember ‘Creative Genius’ Jean-Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director and producer who helmed films including "Wild" and "Dallas Buyers Club" and the HBO series "Sharp Objects" and "Big Little Lies," died on December 25 at age 58. The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director's sudden passing has shocked the industry and his colleagues, with past collaborators paying tribute to the Canadian director on social media.
Diversity Among 2022 Oscar Contenders Offers No Obvious Read on Progress

It's possible that someday Hollywood's diversity problem will no longer exist. The "diversity sells" narrative is a tired song that's been sung repeatedly over the last decade, yet progress has been inconsistent at best. Since 2015, social media movements like #OscarsSoWhite have forced the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to respond, introducing sweeping changes designed to significantly diversify its membership and governing bodies. Yet, Hollywood's pace of change is slow. The diversity across major categories among this year's awards contenders, compared to previous seasons, is emblematic.
Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO's 2021 sleeper hit limited series "Mare of Easttown" has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby's crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing.
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée's frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram.
Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1.
Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott's choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman.
Film lovers roll up. Here's our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022. Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero.
When the discussion about "Being the Ricardos" is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin's picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there's a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film "Sing 2," sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes.
CELEBRITIES
An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World's Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu's series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson's 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World's Fair of 1893.
TV & VIDEOS
Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films To Adapt Jessamine Chan’s ‘The School For Good Mothers’ As Series With Jude Weng & Endeavor Content

Jessica Chastain is enrolling in The School for Good Mothers. Deadline understands that the Ava and Scenes From A Marriage star, through her production company Freckle Films, has optioned the TV rights to Jessamine Chan's debut novel. She is understood to have beaten a number of rivals to the rights. Freckle Films will team up with Finding Ohana director Jude Weng and Endeavor Content to adapt the project for the small screen.
MOVIES
The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role.
MOVIES
Why Joe Wright Threw Caution to the Winds on ‘Cyrano’ After ‘Woman in the Window’ Left Him Reeling

Joe Wright has style. He's the kind of sumptuously visual director you either love or hate, which may explain why a Best Director Oscar nomination has eluded him so far, even when his signature period dramas land Oscar nods galore, from literary adaptations "Pride & Prejudice" (four, including Keira Knightley for Best Actress), "Atonement" (seven, including Saoirse Ronan for Supporting Actress), and "Anna Karenina" (four, including Costume Designer winner Jacqueline Durran) to Winston Churchill war picture "Darkest Hour" (six, including wins for Best Actor Gary Oldman and Best Makeup and Hair).
MOVIES
Gal Gadot Now Admits Her Cover of “Imagine” Was in “Poor Taste”

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded rendition of a popular John Lennon song was not received as she had imagined. In an interview for the cover story of InStyle's February issue that published online Tuesday, the Wonder Woman lead reflected on the video of herself and other celebrities singing the 1971 hit "Imagine" that she shared to social media in March 2020. The video, intended as a response to the start of the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, received backlash at the time for feeling tone deaf.
CELEBRITIES
Acting Contenders From Alana Haim to Andrew Garfield Learn New Talents for Films

Many SAG Award winners and nominees speak about how the award is special because it comes from their peers, who understand the nuances of the job better than anyone. The skills that actors attain throughout their careers have the ability to change their lives in ways both expected and unexpected. Every year, some of the best acting talent prepares for their roles by undertaking time-consuming lessons in a particular trade, craft or sport, in order to believably portray those actions onscreen.
MOVIES
Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation.
CELEBRITIES
