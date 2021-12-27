ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indian restaurant gives away hundreds of meals on Christmas day

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpURb_0dWe1BfN00

An Indian restaurant in Leeds gave away hundreds of free meals on Christmas Day to those who would have otherwise gone without.

Having been inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford and his initiatives regarding child hunger, Mumtaz Leeds vowed to make 1,200 dinners at its Leeds Dock location “for anyone and everyone” who needed it.

Customers queued around the block for the meals, the BBC reports, with the restaurant asking them to prioritise vulnerable people and children.

The meals comprised oof nion bhajis with raita yoghurt, chicken jalfrezi and rice biryani.

Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds, told the BBC it had been hit hard by the surge of omicron Covid cases, which had led to numerous cancellations among its diners.

“All the Christmas cancellations have not been helpful, we’ve lost at least 60 to 70 per cent of our trade this month,” he said.

“However, to be able to do this and give back to the community always revives us and gives us strength - we know we’re still privileged and should be very grateful for what we have.”

Taj Shah, floor manager at Mumtaz Leeds, added that they were surprised and delighted by the response to their initiative among customers and locals offering to support them.

“The response has been overwhelming, especially the local residents,” he said. “We’ve had so many phone calls asking if we need help and volunteers.

“I’d like to thank everyone for making it happen and making it a success.”

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
wxxv25.com

Gateway Methodist Church gives back through their Christmas meal giveaway

Gateway Methodist Church held their yearly Christmas meal giveaway today. With homecooked ham, green beans, sweet potato casserole, rolls, and pumpkin pie, the church cooked enough food to feed about 100 to 150 families for the day. With the giveaway today, the church officially passed out 6,000 meals for the...
The Independent

Restaurants and bars ‘lost average of £10,000 in week before Christmas’

Pubs, bars and restaurants lost £10,335 on average in the week leading up to Christmas, according to new data.On Christmas Day takings were down 60% compared with 2019, new figures from industry body UKHospitality found.The average losses are above the maximum £6,000 cash grants offered to each affected venue by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of his £1 billion fund announced last week.City centre and London venues were hardest hit, with the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and new work from home instructions knocking pre-Christmas celebrations badly, the trade body said.The latest figures have led to calls from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Indian#Volunteers#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bbc
WMBB

Win Within organization gives away hundreds of meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cars lined around Rosenwald High School Saturday afternoon for a holiday family feast. The Win Within organization, created by former Bay High and Florida State star Janarius Robinson provided enough food from Cracker Barrel to feed 500 people.  Besides food, volunteers handed out signed Robinson autographs. Robinson now plays for […]
The Independent

Soup kitchen hopes to ‘give humanity’ to homeless people with Christmas meal

A soup kitchen charity hopes to “give humanity” back to homeless people by eating and talking alongside those they have prepared a three-course Christmas meal for.Streetlytes prepared and served a traditional festive dinner – complete with Christmas presents and a festive film screening – to more than 60 people on Monday evening at St Stephen’s Church in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.Rudi Richardson founded the charity, which provides free hot meals and basic necessities like clothing and advice, in 2007 after an encounter while he was living on the streets.I ate the sandwich and tears came out as I felt that...
BBC

City volunteers set to feed hundreds on Christmas Day

If you are in charge of the Christmas dinner this year, chances are you have already started to prepare for the family feast. In Londonderry, one man's planning and prep work has to start way before most. Over the last 20 years, Declan Moore has been working to ensure everyone...
KFVS12

Student Santas to give out Christmas Day meal in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas is coming up around the corner and with it comes a lot of families and individuals that need a little help with a nice meal to eat. That’s where organizations such as Student Santas comes in to help out. They receive letters from families from across the area in hopes someone will help them out with toys and a hot meal.
B98.5

FREE Christmas Day Meal Available In Augusta

For me the magic of Christmas, and the true beauty of this time of year are the heartwarming stories of how our communities come together to take care of those who may have fallen on hard times. You really don't have to look far to find someone who is struggling....
AUGUSTA, ME
newspressnow.com

Food kitchen provides hundreds of meals on Christmas

The Open Door Food Kitchen serves locals in need every day of the year and that's vital on a day like Christmas when options for assistance are limited. The food kitchen serves hundreds of meals every Christmas, including Saturday's event that was 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's a long-standing...
ADVOCACY
The Courier-Tribune

Hope of Eastside gives away hundreds of gifts to Asheboro community

Hundreds of children received early Christmas presents, Saturday afternoon, as members of Asheboro's Hope of Eastside held their inaugural Christmas on Eastside. The event, called Christmas on Eastside, was held at Asheboro's George Washington Carver Center and allows kids, particularly those living in Asheboro's eastside communities to speak with Santa while receiving a gift. After the Santa meet-and-greet, Hope of Eastside volunteers took to the streets and went door-to-door to give away their remaining gifts.
WPMI

Hundreds of warm Christmas meals handed out to Mobile's homeless community

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hundreds of warm Christmas meals were handed out to Mobile's homeless community on Friday. "I am homeless right now, I got no where to go. I just got out of jail, I lost everything when I was in jail. I'm praying to God these people can help me, get back on my feet," Ontario Stewart said.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Stone County group gives hundreds of free holiday meals

Coming out of the pandemic, St Peter's By-The-Sea Episcopal Church created a group called "Casting Nets." The program is a nine-week course that teaches kids a variety of essential life skills. Warm temperatures provide beachfront Christmas for families on the Gulf Coast. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The weather may...
WISN

Community bands together to give Christmas meals to those in need

MILWAUKEE — On Christmas morning, dozens of volunteers gave their time to their neighbors in need. "(We're) just trying to ease some of the stress in the community," Northcott Neighborhood House Executive Director Tony Kearney said. Northcott Neighborhood House hosted a free holiday giveaway. The gifts were nice, but...
WRGB

Non-profits prepare for Christmas Day meal distribution

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) While many are spending the Christmas holiday with loved ones, others are choosing to spend their holiday helping others. Hundreds of pounds of ham, yams, stuffing, and more will be served on Christmas Day at the Capital City Rescue Mission Center on Pearl Street in Albany. Executive...
ALBANY, NY
The News-Gazette

Champaign couple gives back with Christmas meal for the homeless

CHAMPAIGN — As Alnar Johnson slept in her car in between her classes at Parkland College and her shifts at Houlihan’s and with DoorDash, she knew what it was like to feel the pang of hunger without a kitchen to cook in. Johnson moved to Champaign from Chicago in 2016 with the idea of attending college but had little money and no plans of where she’d live.
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy