Three men killed in Co Tyrone crash

By Dominic McGrath
 4 days ago

Three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened at around 1.50am on Monday at the Omagh road area of Garvaghy and involved a car and a lorry.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The Omagh road remains closed between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, with motorists advised to take alternative routes.

Local SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan called it “heartbreaking news”.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of these young victims whose lives have been cut short in such tragic circumstances.”

Stephen Donnelly, a local Alliance Party councillor, said the incident was “devastating”.

“Three young lives lost and another seriously injured. Our thoughts as a community will be with all the families impacted.”

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Inquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Family speaks of shock, devastation after three siblings killed in crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) In one night, the lives of several families has been changed forever. The Simmons family is still trying to hold on after losing three loved ones in what they described as “too soon.” 20-year-old Lindy Simmons, 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 17-year-old Christopher Simmons were the youngest in the family. News Ten […]
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed during crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the motorcyclist killed during a crash along Fort Prince Boulevard. Clevenger identified the victim as 24-year-old Vladislav Bulvin from Welford, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said a driver was attempting to turn left onto Mustang Drag Road from Fort...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
AZFamily

Glendale police arrest driver in crash that killed three people

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly four months after a crash left three people dead in Glendale, police say the suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Glendale police say Carlos Daniel L. Gonzalez turned himself in and was booked into jail. The crash happened on Aug. 25 near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after midnight. Police say Gonzalez was driving west and ran a red light at 82 mph on Bethany Home Road when he struck a car heading north on 83rd Avenue with three people inside.
wfirnews.com

Driver gets out of car after crash, is then struck and killed on roadway

State Police say a Danville man who got out of his damaged car after striking a tree was then struck and killed while standing on the roadway nearby. Troopers say it happened early Wednesday morning on Mount Cross Road a few miles north of the Danville city line. Police say 22-year-old Christian Kidwell died at the scene.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Traffic Accident#Co Tyrone#Sdlp#Alliance Party
WWMTCw

Woman killed in Three Rivers crash identified by husband

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — 39-year-old Natoshia McKee is the woman who was hit and killed by a car on Monday, according to her husband. Three Rivers police said she was crossing North Main Street at Cushman Street just after 5:30 p.m. when she was hit by a car driving south.
THREE RIVERS, MI
wisr680.com

Two Killed In Fatal Armstrong Co. Crash

Two people died in a fatal crash yesterday in Armstrong County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of Route 28 in North Buffalo Township. Police say 44-year-old Michael Gargett and 46-year-old Mara Reilly, both of Pittsburgh, were driving when they swerved to miss a car on the shoulder of the road and lost control.
Boone News-Republican

Two teenagers killed, three injured in rollover crash near Ridgeway

Five teenagers were involved in a fatal rollover crash on County Road W14 in Orleans Township. First responders received a call about a single-vehicle rollover crash with five teenagers around 10 p.m. Friday. The crash took place on County Road W14, in Orleans Township — four miles north of Ridgeway, according to a news release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash on US 29

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Spartanburg County Tuesday. The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on US 29 near Kent Street, according to SCHP. A pedestrian was crossing the highway when they were hit by a Lexus sedan. The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said. The coroner’s […]
Bay News 9

Two killed, three injured as vehicle crashes into Kissimmee hotel

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and three others injured in an early-morning Christmas Eve crash at a Kissimmee hotel. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened near US 192 at Vineland Road. Troopers said a 2017 Kia sedan was traveling southbound on Vineland,...
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Oregonian

Police ID 2 men killed in N. Portland rollover crash

Police have identified two men killed in a rollover crash early Thursday in North Portland. Authorities said two Portland residents — Jessie R. Ugelstad, 27, and Steven C. Alcorn Jr., 36, — died in the crash, while another occupant of the 2018 Honda Civic is still recovering from his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 22 in Hanover Township. Early on Friday morning, 47-year-old Lori Ann Dickey crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes when she collided with a tractor-trailer. After exiting the vehicle to approach the driver of the tractor-trailer, she was struck by another oncoming vehicle. Dickey was killed as a result of the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 67, Killed In Blue Earth Co. Crash Involving Semi Truck

PEMBERTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 67-year-old woman killed in a crash with a semi truck has been identified as Linda Ann Shell, of Elysian. The crash happened Thursday around 2 p.m. Police say that a Ford Taurus being driven by Shell collided with a semi truck on Highway 83 near 627th Avenue in Pemberton. Shell was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
PEMBERTON, MN
BBC

Manea: Teenager dies in car crash on road he lived on

A teenager has died after a car crash on the road he lived on. Kelso Lawrence, 19, was driving a silver Peugeot 206 when it crashed on Byall Fen Drove in Manea, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Monday. Emergency services attended the scene but the father-of-one died at the...
ACCIDENTS
