ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

International Working Group: Biomarkers Alone Not Enough for Alzheimer’s Dx

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Recommendations from IWG stress importance of merging clinical and biomarker criteria. The International Working Group (IWG) has specified that biomarkers alone are not enough for a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Positive biomarkers and specific AD phenotypes are required, according to this article, originally published on May 17. Click here to...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
wustl.edu

New Alzheimer’s prevention trial in young people

Focus on inherited Alzheimer’s up to 25 years before expected dementia onset. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is launching an international clinical trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease in people genetically destined to develop the illness at a young age. Unlike most other Alzheimer’s prevention trials, this one will enroll people before the disease has taken hold – up to 25 years before the expected onset of dementia.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Grand Forks Herald

Tips on dealing with a family member with Alzheimer's disease

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., hosted a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with leaders in the long-term care and assisted living industry in Minnesota, to talk about tips for families with a member who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. With the Christmas holiday right around the corner,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Biomarkers#Iwg#Cme Ce#Md#Ap#Hp#Lancet Neurology
Sioux City Journal

Incorporate music in visits with Alzheimer's patients

Dear Doctors: My uncle has Alzheimer's disease. He goes through these awful phases where he's agitated and afraid. We've noticed that music calms him down, especially when it's something from when he was young. Why would that be? Maybe music should be part of Alzheimer's therapy. You've had the good...
MUSIC
Neuroscience News

Alzheimer’s Disease and the Holidays

Summary: Researchers discuss how to accommodate family members with dementia over the holidays to make Christmas a meaningful and joyous event for the entire family. The holidays can be a special time, but may present challenges for those with dementia and their loved ones. Travel is fatiguing, being in a new location is disorienting, meeting new people while trying to recall names of relatives and friends is taxing, and following a conversation in a room filled with distractions, music, and laughter may be overwhelming.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Adults With Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Compared to Adults With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Many people who have juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) have the condition well into adulthood. In adult rheumatology clinics, polyarticular JIA (pJIA) is frequently mislabeled as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and therapy for adult pJIA patients is not well established. For this study researchers wanted to describe clinical characteristics and medication usage in an adult pJIA population in comparison to a RA control cohort. From 2013 to 2017, they conducted cross-sectional research on 45 persons with pJIA and 94 adults with RA. The χ2 and McNemar tests were used to compare clinical features, including RA categorization criteria. Medication use was examined with a focus on tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) survival, and an accelerated failure time model for time to methotrexate initiation was developed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
physiciansweekly.com

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis–Lupus Erythematosus-Like Syndrome

Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS)/toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN)–like lupus erythematosus (CLE) is a severe and potentially fatal variant of cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Little is known about this creature because of its rarity. For this study, researchers wanted to look at the clinical features, laboratory results, systemic symptoms, therapies, and outcomes in SJS/TEN-like lupus erythematosus. From July 2002 to September 2016, they conducted a record review analysis on all patients with SJS/TEN-like lupus erythematosus who presented with progressive epidermal necrolysis without a definite pharmacological or viral cause. Clinical characteristics, extracutaneous involvement, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index, histologic findings, immunofluorescence pattern, serologic abnormalities, therapy, prognosis, and recurrence of SJS/TEN-like lupus erythematosus are all evaluated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Empagliflozin for HFrEF: A Win-Win with Improved CV, Renal Outcomes Independent of SBP

Better outcomes with no increased risk of hypotension. It could be said that 2021 was the year of the SLGT2 inhibitor. Empagliflozin was shown in the EMPEROR-Reduced trial to improve cardiovascular function and renal outcomes. This article, originally published Sept. 21, 2021, outlines the results of this trial. Click here to read the original article and obtain CME/CE credit for the activity.
SCIENCE
Cleveland.com

Working to bridge the Alzheimer’s health gap

Alzheimer’s indeed can affect any of us in Northeast Ohio -- a fact that I learned a year ago when I was diagnosed with MCI Mild Cognitive Impairment/Alzheimer’s. I am Dr. Charlie Farrell, co-founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health, located in Westlake at the Center for Artful Living.
WESTLAKE, OH
MedicalXpress

Alternative strategy for stalling Alzheimer's neurodegeneration

Boosting levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine with atomoxetine, a repurposed ADHD medication, may be able to stall neurodegeneration in people with early signs of Alzheimer's disease, a study conducted at Emory Brain Health Center suggests. The results were published on December 17 in the journal Brain. This is one of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Alzheimer’s Breakthroughs

Every day, we seem to learn more about the debilitating disease Alzheimer’s. Right now, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and researchers are working hard to find out how to stop it. In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema shares three breakthroughs that could end up...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Up-regulated miR-204-5p promoted the migration, invasion, and angiogenesis of endothelial progenitor cells to enhance the thrombolysis of rats with deep venous thrombosis by targeting SPRED1.

Deep venous thrombosis (DVT) endangers human health. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) were proven to promote thrombolysis and miR-204-5p was discovered to be low-expressed in DVT patients. This study concentrated on exploring whether miR-204-5p had a regulatory effect on EPCs and DVT. Concretely, the expression of miR-204-5p in DVT patients’ blood was detected by qRT-PCR. The target of miR-204-5p was predicted by bioinformatics and verified by dual-luciferase reporter assay. After rat EPCs were isolated, identified, and transfected with miR-204-5p agomiR, antagomiR, or SPRED1 plasmids, the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs were detected by MTT, wound healing, Transwell, and tube formation assays, respectively. MiR-204-5p, SPRED1, p-PI3K, PI3K, p-AKT, AKT, VEGFA, and Ang1 expressions in EPCs were measured by qRT-PCR or Western blot. EPCs transfected with miR-204-5p overexpression lentivirus plasmid were injected into the DVT rat model. The histopathology of the thrombus and the homing of EPCs to thrombus in the DVT rats were observed by hematoxylin-eosin staining and confocal microscopy, respectively. We found that miR-204-5p was low-expressed in DVT patients and SPRED1 was a target gene of miR-204-5p. MiR-204-5p agomiR promoted the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs, the levels of VEGFA and Ang1 and the activation of PI3K/AKT pathway in EPCs, while miR-204-5p antagomiR and SPRED1 worked oppositely. SPRED1 reversed the effect of miR-204-5p agomiR on EPCs. Up-regulated miR-204-5p inhibited thrombosis and promoted EPCs homing to thrombus in DVT rats. Collectively, up-regulated miR-204-5p enhanced the angiogenesis of EPCs and thrombolysis in DVT rats by targeting SPRED1.
SCIENCE
Street.Com

Biogen Stock Active As Group Plans To Slash Alzheimer's Drug Cost By 50%

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report shares pared earlier gains Monday after unveiling plans to cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug in half as it looks to expand the global market for the recently-approved treatment. Biogen said it would lower the "wholesale acquisition cost" of Aduhelm, which won...
ECONOMY
247tempo.com

States Where Alzheimer’s Is Soaring

There was much excitement when the FDA announced in June of 2021 that it has accelerated the approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm — the first approved for the disease in 18 years. There is no cure for the progressive disease that affects cognitive functions like memory, speech, and motor skills. Despite the significant need, the approval was met with skepticism, as clinical trials have yet to conclusively prove it improved cognition, according to Duke Health, and some medical centers have refused to prescribe the drug.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

US Estimates Of Arthritis And Rheumatic Conditions & Its Prevalence: Part II

The researchers compiled a report to offer one point source for the estimates of the US prevalence and osteoarthritis affected individuals along with giant cell arteritis polymyalgia rheumatic, gout, carpal tunnel syndrome, and fibromyalgia including neck and back pain symptoms. The published analyses from national surveys were reviewed by the National Arthritis Data Workgroup. The estimates were derived from published studies including defined or smaller populations because data based on national population samples were unavailable for rheumatic conditions. The best available estimates bearing prevalence were applied for specific conditions in accordance with 2005 Census Bureau population estimates to find the number of people affected with the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Health-Related Quality of Life in Newly Diagnosed Paediatric Patients With Celiac Disease

Celiac disease (CD) is a prevalent chronic disorder that can have serious medical and psychological consequences for children who have it. In this study, scientists aimed at describing the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in a large sample of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed CD using the PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core Scales and compared it to those of healthy children and children with nonceliac GI disorders using historical data. The PedsQL was given to 159 newly diagnosed CD children and their parents at the time of their diagnostic esophagogastroduodenoscopy or before their initial dietitian session for gluten-free diet training. Parental and self-report averages PedsQL summary and subscale scores were computed and compared to published averages from a healthy kid sample and a nonceliac GI symptoms sample using 1-sample t-tests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy