In a No Holds Barred Statement, the American Academy of Neurology Offers Advice for Members on Prescribing Aducanumab

 5 days ago

In response to the controversy concerning aducanumab, the approval of which ended a decades-long drought in the Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic pipeline, the American Academy of Neurology issued a starkly worded guidance for its members considering prescribing the drug. The article, republished here, was initially published Nov. 18. Click here to see...

Discover Mag

Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Sparks a Firestorm

Alzheimer's Disease, which afflicts more than 6 million people in the U.S., destroys brain cells involved in memory and critical thinking. (Credit: Soulbad13/Dreamstime) Under different circumstances, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication aducanumab might have been celebrated as one of the great therapeutic advances of 2021. The drug was proclaimed as the first medication to target the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million people in the U.S. alone. Although a handful of older drugs can temporarily blunt its symptoms, none can slow the processes behind its devastating onslaught.
physiciansweekly.com

Some MS Drugs Attenuate Covid-19 Vaccine Response

Vaccination timing, additional doses merit consideration. MS patients should receive Covid-19 vaccinations, as expert panels agree that the vaccinations are not especially risky for MS patients. The American Academy of Neurology weighed in on the vaccination question with an October position statement, the details of which are described in a BreakingMED article originally published Oct. 15, 2021. That article is being republished as part of BreakingMED’s year-end review of clinical news. Click here to view the original article and obtain CME/CE credit.
physiciansweekly.com

CMSC: Most MS Providers Think Diroximel Fumarate Has Better GI Profile

Prescribers cite tolerability when switching from other DMTs. For those who doubt the effectiveness of messaging about drug profiles, including the risk of adverse events, diroximel fumarate should ease their minds as a recent survey of MS specialists found almost tw0-thirds in agreement about the GI tolerability of the agent. The findings were first reported at CMSC and described in an article originally published Nov. 4, 2021 and republished as part of BreakingMED’s year-end review of clinical news in 2021. Click here to view the original version and obtain CME/CE credit for the activity.
physiciansweekly.com

CMSC: Real-World Study Confirms Dimethyl Fumarate Safety

GI disorders most common reason for Tx discontinuation. Safety is always a concern for any therapeutic, so confirmation of the safety of dimethyl fumarate from an interim analysis of date from the ESTEEM study was reassuring. The findings, which were reported at CMSC and described in a BreakingMED article first published Nov. 3, 2021, are being republished as part of BreakingMED’s year-end review of clinical news from 2021. Click here to view the original article and receive CME/CE credit for this activity.
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
The Beacon Newspapers

What can cause a swallowing problem?

Q: I recently began having a problem swallowing foods. What could this be? It is really starting to bother me. A: Swallowing difficulty (doctors call it dysphagia) can happen for a variety of reasons. It is not always caused by a serious medical problem, but it is always a problem that needs to be sorted out.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
Kansas City Star

Omicron poses added threat to seniors, KU doctors offer advice

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say that the highly contagious omicron variant poses a risk to senior citizens in the Kansas City area and beyond. Obtaining a booster shot is especially critical for older adults to avoid the worst effects of the virus. Omicron poses a danger...
