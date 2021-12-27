In a No Holds Barred Statement, the American Academy of Neurology Offers Advice for Members on Prescribing Aducanumab
In response to the controversy concerning aducanumab, the approval of which ended a decades-long drought in the Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic pipeline, the American Academy of Neurology issued a starkly worded guidance for its members considering prescribing the drug. The article, republished here, was initially published Nov. 18. Click here to see...www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0