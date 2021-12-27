ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderate Support for Anti-Amyloid Alzheimer’s Drugs in Meta-Analysis

 5 days ago

Small clinical improvements, large biomarker changes, and major risk for ARIA. Finding an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has eluded researchers for decades, which is why even modest trial results boost support for new agents such as anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibodies, as this report, first published Aug. 20, 2021, described....

Related
NIH Director's Blog

Repurposed cancer treatments could be potential Alzheimer’s drugs

A data-driven analysis method aimed at speeding up testing of potential Alzheimer’s disease therapies identified two existing cancer drugs, one FDA-approved and another still experimental, as having promise for being repurposed for Alzheimer’s disease. The study also identified interesting connections between brain protein alterations in young individuals who carried the APOE4 gene and those of older study participants who had Alzheimer’s disease.
CANCER
Discover Mag

Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Sparks a Firestorm

Alzheimer's Disease, which afflicts more than 6 million people in the U.S., destroys brain cells involved in memory and critical thinking. (Credit: Soulbad13/Dreamstime) Under different circumstances, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication aducanumab might have been celebrated as one of the great therapeutic advances of 2021. The drug was proclaimed as the first medication to target the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million people in the U.S. alone. Although a handful of older drugs can temporarily blunt its symptoms, none can slow the processes behind its devastating onslaught.
HEALTH
Reuters

Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug difficult to assess-Japan ministry

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel said on Wednesday that inconsistent trial results made it difficult to determine the efficacy of an Alzheimer's treatment developed by Eisai Co (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O). Tokyo-based Eisai and its United States partner filed for Japanese regulatory approval just...
WORLD
The Press

Maker Cuts Price of Controversial New Alzheimer's Drug in Half

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The maker of the pricey new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) said Monday it will slash the cost of its medication in half, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The move follows widespread criticism of the drug's original $56,000-a-year price tag. The reduction in the wholesale...
INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Decision looms that could determine fate of Alzheimer’s drug

Federal officials are wrestling with a decision that could go a long way toward determining the future of the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, and whether significant numbers of patients use it. In January, Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, plans to issue a...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Research Roundup: ADHD Drug Appears to Delay Alzheimer’s Symptoms and More

Alzheimer’s disease is associated with two abnormal proteins found in patients’ brains: beta-amyloid and tau. Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ability to clear beta-amyloid. Researchers at Emory investigated the use of an FDA-approved ADHD medication on patients with mild Alzheimer’s symptoms and found it appeared to reduce levels of tau. For that and more research stories, continue reading.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

