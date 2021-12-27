ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

AAIC: Donanemab Tx Reduced Levels of the Alzheimer’s Biomarker P-Tau217

 5 days ago

Biomarker reduction correlates with decrease in beta-amyloid. An investigational monoclonal antibody that targets N3pG, a modified form of beta-amyloid plaque, demonstrated efficacy in early results first reported at the Alzheimer’s Association’s International Congress and reported in an article published July 32, 2021. Click here to view the original version and to...

CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
wustl.edu

New Alzheimer’s prevention trial in young people

Focus on inherited Alzheimer’s up to 25 years before expected dementia onset. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is launching an international clinical trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease in people genetically destined to develop the illness at a young age. Unlike most other Alzheimer’s prevention trials, this one will enroll people before the disease has taken hold – up to 25 years before the expected onset of dementia.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
physiciansweekly.com

International Working Group: Biomarkers Alone Not Enough for Alzheimer’s Dx

Recommendations from IWG stress importance of merging clinical and biomarker criteria. The International Working Group (IWG) has specified that biomarkers alone are not enough for a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Positive biomarkers and specific AD phenotypes are required, according to this article, originally published on May 17. Click here to view the original version and obtain CME/CE credit for the activity.
SCIENCE
Eli Lilly
physiciansweekly.com

Adult Asthma Biomarkers

A number of innovative asthma therapies based on phenotypes have been developed, and clinical trial findings suggest encouraging outcomes. This study highlights the present state of knowledge about biomarkers for determining asthma phenotypes. Because most innovative asthma medications target the T-helper type 2 (Th2) pathway, eosinophilic inflammation is the most...
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Is Energy the Key to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Summary: Study identifies a link between how cells produce energy for brain function and a genetic mutation associated with Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers at the University of Adelaide has found a link between the way that cells produce energy for brain function and the mutated genes found in Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

ACC: Investigational MRA Reduces New Onset AFib in CKD/T2D

This article, published May 17, 2021, took a look at the FIDELIO-DKD trial that found positive outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes treated with the then-investigational drug finerenone, which was subsequently approved by the FDA. Click here to view the original article and obtain CME/CE credit.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Alternative strategy for stalling Alzheimer's neurodegeneration

Boosting levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine with atomoxetine, a repurposed ADHD medication, may be able to stall neurodegeneration in people with early signs of Alzheimer's disease, a study conducted at Emory Brain Health Center suggests. The results were published on December 17 in the journal Brain. This is one of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sioux City Journal

Incorporate music in visits with Alzheimer's patients

Dear Doctors: My uncle has Alzheimer's disease. He goes through these awful phases where he's agitated and afraid. We've noticed that music calms him down, especially when it's something from when he was young. Why would that be? Maybe music should be part of Alzheimer's therapy. You've had the good...
MUSIC
eturbonews.com

Treating Alzheimer’s and Dementia with Psychedelics

MYND Life Sciences Inc. announced it has successfully closed on the previously announced transaction to acquire the right, title and interest in and to the intellectual property rights for the use of psychedelics to treat Dementia (the “Acquired Assets”) from Cava Healthcare Inc. (“Cava”), a life sciences company based in Surrey, British Columbia. The acquisition includes all future worldwide rights relating to the use of psychedelics to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
HEALTH
247tempo.com

States Where Alzheimer’s Is Soaring

There was much excitement when the FDA announced in June of 2021 that it has accelerated the approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm — the first approved for the disease in 18 years. There is no cure for the progressive disease that affects cognitive functions like memory, speech, and motor skills. Despite the significant need, the approval was met with skepticism, as clinical trials have yet to conclusively prove it improved cognition, according to Duke Health, and some medical centers have refused to prescribe the drug.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Formaldehyde Exposure at Work Tied to Cognitive Impairment

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Occupational exposure to formaldehyde is associated with an increased risk for cognitive impairment, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in Neurology. Noemie Letellier, Ph.D., from the University Montpellier in France, and colleagues examined the association between occupational exposure to formaldehyde...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

ECTRIMS: Cortical Lesions at MS Diagnosis Predict Secondary Progressive Disease

Identifying markers for progression to secondary MS could transform management strategies for MS, according to data reported at ECTRIMS and described in this article first published Oct. 17, 2021 and republished here as part of BreakingMED’s year-end review of clinical news. Click here to view the original version and obtain CME/CE credit for the activity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Linn County Leader

Price of Alzheimer’s drug cut in half

Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment in half months after it debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that could reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday that it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50% next month. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Transient Receptor Potential Channels And Occupational Exposure

The discovery that a number of transient receptor potential (TRP) channels are expressed in a subpopulation of primary sensory neurons innervating the upper and lower airways, as well as in nonneuronal cells in the airways and lungs, has sparked an interest in understanding their role in respiratory tract physiology and pathophysiology. TRP vanilloid subfamily and TRP ankyrin 1 members promote airway neurogenic inflammation due to their localization in peptidergic sensory neurons. TRPA1, which is gated by oxidative and nitrative stress byproducts, has been identified to modulate inflammatory reactions caused by an unparalleled range of toxic and irritating chemicals caused by air pollution, cigarette smoke, and workplace accidents. The discovery that reactive chemicals endogenously generated in the airways/lungs of asthma, occupational asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease target TRPA1 emphasizes the TRPA1 channel’s major function in these disorders. TRP channels, particularly TRPA1, have been identified as major targets of oxidative/nitrative stress and a variety of irritant environmental agents, lending support to the hypothesis that neurogenic inflammation plays an important role in work-related inflammatory diseases and that antagonists for such channels may be novel therapeutic options for the treatment of these diseases.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Some MS Drugs Attenuate Covid-19 Vaccine Response

Vaccination timing, additional doses merit consideration. MS patients should receive Covid-19 vaccinations, as expert panels agree that the vaccinations are not especially risky for MS patients. The American Academy of Neurology weighed in on the vaccination question with an October position statement, the details of which are described in a BreakingMED article originally published Oct. 15, 2021. That article is being republished as part of BreakingMED’s year-end review of clinical news. Click here to view the original article and obtain CME/CE credit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

Working to bridge the Alzheimer’s health gap

Alzheimer’s indeed can affect any of us in Northeast Ohio -- a fact that I learned a year ago when I was diagnosed with MCI Mild Cognitive Impairment/Alzheimer’s. I am Dr. Charlie Farrell, co-founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health, located in Westlake at the Center for Artful Living.
WESTLAKE, OH
physiciansweekly.com

Genetic Diagnosis May Aid Management of Pediatric Epilepsy

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with unexplained infantile or childhood-onset epilepsy, genetic testing to establish a genetic diagnosis may impact medical care and prognosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
physiciansweekly.com

Alopecia Medical and Psychosocial Associations

Alopecia is a wide term that refers to a variety of hair loss conditions that can be classified as scarring or non-scarring. Thyroid illness, lupus erythematosus, diabetes mellitus, atopic dermatitis, sinusitis, coronary artery disease, anxiety, depression, and suicidality have all been linked to baldness. Alopecia patients report reduced quality-of-life scores across clinical, functional, and global dimensions, in addition to the multiple related comorbid disorders.
HAIR CARE
nachicago.com

Consider Basil to Fend Off Alzheimer’s

A natural compound called fenchol, found in basil and other plants, may help to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by preventing toxic proteins from accumulating in the brain, report researchers from the University of South Florida. In a new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, researchers reported that a sensing mechanism called the FFAR2 receptor on short-chain fatty acids in the gut microbiome reduces neurotoxicity in a brain with Alzheimer’s. After screening more than 144,000 natural compounds to find those that activate that receptor, they discovered that the fenchol in basil bound to it the best. Fenchol was also found to clear harmful amyloid protein from the brain much faster than other compounds and to prevent the formation of half-dead, inflammatory “zombie cells” found in deteriorating brains. Future research will focus on on whether fenchol is best delivered through basil itself, a nasal application spray or a pill.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Community Policy