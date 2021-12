Penny stocks are high-risk, high-reward assets that tend to capture the attention of retail traders on a daily basis. A mix of low price, small share structure, and underlying catalysts has become the recipe for big breakouts. Today marks the final trading day of 2021 in what has been one of the wildest years in the stock market. We’ve seen the rise of the retail trader, massive volatility, and, yes, even new all-time highs. It will certainly be interesting to see what the New Year has in store.

