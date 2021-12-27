Christmas Eve Woods Fire on Grandfather Mountain

The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused the closure of an east-side Walmart on Christmas Eve. On Friday, Dec. 24 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Tucson Fire responded to the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway for calls of a fire. Employees directed crews to the back area of the store, where 3-4 aisles were showing active flames involving mostly paper products. Fire crews immediately pulled multiple lines to attack the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the fire with the help of the working sprinkler system.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO