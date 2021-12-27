Christmas Eve Woods Fire on Grandfather Mountain

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A presence of firetrucks could be found Friday evening near a railroad track just off Interstate 20, as a fire burned in rural Clyde. A witness told KTAB/KRBC that as a train made its way through the crossroads, it ran over a metal object, igniting a stray spark, and caught a […]
The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused the closure of an east-side Walmart on Christmas Eve. On Friday, Dec. 24 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Tucson Fire responded to the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway for calls of a fire. Employees directed crews to the back area of the store, where 3-4 aisles were showing active flames involving mostly paper products. Fire crews immediately pulled multiple lines to attack the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the fire with the help of the working sprinkler system.
A Godfrey home was heavily damaged by fire on Christmas Eve. There were no injuries reported, but the home in the 7000 block of Humbert Road sustained significant damage and the occupants were unable to return. The Godfrey Fire Protection District was called out to the scene late Friday night and once they arrived, called for assistance from Brighton, Fosterburg, and the QEM fire departments.
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire damaged an apartment in Merrill Friday morning. Crews responded to a 4-unit apartment building on the 700 block of North Memorial Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Only two of the four units were occupied and everyone was able to get out safely. Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue says they responded to a structure fire on Tindell Road Friday. JCFR says around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene and put the fire out at the room of origin. Officials say there is extensive heat and smoke damage throughout...
LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire in Pisgah National Forest on Grandfather Mountain near Linville. The wilderness fire is located in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain. Linville fire units monitored the fire overnight and had equipment on the scene to protect residents and their homes. US Forest Service units […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fatal house fire on Christmas Eve has left one elderly woman dead, Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) said. PF&R crews were called out to a residential fire on North Greely Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arriving, fire crews said smoke could be seen...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department sent crews to put out a trailer fire on Christmas Eve in Boise. Crews arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m. at the 6400 block of S. Bruno Ave. Officials say they were able to get the fire under control...
A wildfire discovered south of Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve has doubled in size to 700 acres in the past day, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday, Dec. 28. The “low intensity fire” originated 10 miles southeast of Linville, in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area. It is only 20% contained, according to forest service officials in the Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.
WAXHAW, NC — A fire has destroyed a home on McCain Boulevard near Cane Creek Park in Waxhaw, fire officials said. The fire began around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Union County Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli said no people were inside of the home at the time of the fire. However, a family pet was killed.
UPDATE: The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was located in the "Roseboro area," according to its Facebook post. WXII removed the city as it's located in the southeastern part of the state. WXII is waiting to hear back from Linville Volunteer Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday night fire crews responded to Hames Trace for a structure fire. Neighbors tell WHAS 11 there were people inside of the apartment complex at the time. "All of a sudden they say fire, fire and we're like 'what' and we see black smoke coming...
The call came in just before 7pm on Friday for a structure fire on the 300 block of E. Illinois Street. According to Division Chief Mike Larson, the flames were visible when crews arrived. Evansville Fire Department say neighbors around the structure fire reported homeless activity for some time. A...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a West Ashley home Friday morning. Charleston firefighters say they received the call just before 9 a.m. Friday reporting a fire on Trailmore Drive. Firefighters say they arrived and found smoke coming from the...
OGDEN, Utah — Fire crews in Ogden responded to a structure fire at a vacant building on Christmas Eve. The blaze broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the are of 17th Street and Gibson Avenue. According to a statement from the Ogden Fire Department, units arrived on scene...
Did you trim a tree for the holidays? So are Grandfather Mountain’s resident elk. Each year, the resident animals at Grandfather Mountain receive a special holiday enrichment, courtesy of the area’s local Christmas tree farms. Each year, farmers donate leftover Fraser fir Christmas trees, which are given to...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze on a three-car detached shop on Christmas Eve. The Soldier Township Fire Department says just before noon on Christmas Eve, firefighters were called to a blaze on NW Silverstone. Upon arrival, crews said a detached three car shop was engulfed in flames.
Laurens, South Carolina – A Laurens family lost their home and their belongings in an afternoon fire on Christmas Eve. Marcus and Fallon English of the Wattsvile community had taken their children, Tryton and Mikayla, to Walmart Friday afternoon for some last minute Christmas shopping. It was there that her husband got calls from neighbors that their house was on fire.
Comments / 0