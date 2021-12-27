ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to do some exploring? Here are the best day trips you can take in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina contains countless opportunities for sightseeing and activities.

The state is home to some of the oldest towns and settlements in the United States. Many of these diverse small towns are absolutely worth a trip if you are ever looking for something to do.

Chimney Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNweg_0dWdzidi00
Photo Credit: Chimney Rock State Park

Located in Hickory Nut George just beneath the towering hulk of Chimney Rock Mountain, Chimney Rock Village offers plenty of shops, hotels, restaurants and bars.  Chimney Rock State Park is a huge attraction for visitors. The park features some amazing rock formations, including the one that gives its name and opportunities for rock climbing or hiking to the top of the mountain, where hikers can get a fantastic view of the nearby Lake Lure. If you are not that interested in making the hiking trip, there is an elevator inside the mountain that lifts visitors up to the top of Chimney Rock.

Ocracoke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZoEU_0dWdzidi00
Photo Credit: Outerbanks.com

Ocracoke Island is the southernmost island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, which is accessible by ferry. The island is a perfect place for a relaxing island vacation, with tons of sandy beachfronts and a town full of local businesses.

Nags Head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4qZZ_0dWdzidi00
Photo Credit: Outerbanks.com

Nags Head is a fantastic location for vacations or day trips. Within Nags Head there is a beach that is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, surfing and a town with world-renowned restaurants. Nags Head offers visitors the opportunities for snorkeling, finding old ships in the ocean, kayaking and hang gliding.

Kitty Hawk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HE9uY_0dWdzidi00
Photo Credit: Outerbanks.com

Kitty Hawk is home to the Wright Brothers National Memorial. At the memorial, visitors can explore the grounds and a reconstruction of the camp where the Wright Brothers built their first airplanes as well as a replica of the prototype.

New Bern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6eqg_0dWdzidi00
(WNCT photo)

Being one of the oldest towns in the state of North Carolina, it boasts fame for the invention of Pepsi in 1898. Also, New Bern is home to the famous author Nicholas Sparks, and the area serves as the setting for many of his books, including the award-winning novel The Notebook.

Cherokee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39o82k_0dWdzidi00
Photo Credit: Cherokee

Cherokee is a town inside the Eastern Cherokee Reservation. At the reservation, it offers visitors an amazing view of the Native American culture and history through museums, shops and shows. Also, there are live demonstrations at Oconaluftee Indian Village that will show the visitors what life was like in an 18th-century village.

Carolina Beach

Photo credit: WNCT

The boardwalk at Carolina Beach is famous nationwide for its shops, restaurants, rides and entertainment for visitors of all ages. During the summer, weekly firework shows, regular concerts and events add even more to the experience. On the beach itself, there are many opportunities for sunbathing and watersports, and at nearby Carolina Beach State Park, visitors can wander a sandy trail that leads to an awe-inspiring view of Cape Fear River.

Pisgah National Forrest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OLEx_0dWdzidi00
Photo Credit: Fine Art America

Nature lovers will delight in the thickly wooded slopes of Pisgah National Forest, whose 500,000 acres (about half the area of Rhode Island) are home to hiking trails that extend for more than 1,600 miles (about half the width of the United States) over rivers, past cascading waterfalls and through the beautiful North Carolina wilderness.

WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina hits pandemic record with 6,319 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has hit a record number of COVID-19 cases, according to information released Friday by the state’s health agency. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 6,319 new, confirmed cases, 2,563 probable cases, 14 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 29,942 new tests reported to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

North Carolina sets record-high COVID-19 positivity rate

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina reported its highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic Tuesday, with 21.9% of tests returning positive, according to the latest metrics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The previous high of 17.0% was reported on Jan.4, 2021, before the coronavirus vaccines […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

Emergency SNAP benefits in South Carolina extended through January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a request to extend emergency food funding for South Carolina families through the month of January. Authorized recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be given the maximum benefit allotment based on household size, regardless of income, thanks to the […]
POLITICS
