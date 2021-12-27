ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfpD6_0dWdzBhr00

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

KFVS television reported that a woman had called police shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside the home and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. She also told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Wilson was being held Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It was not immediately known if Wilson had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

Woman dies in Belmont County crash

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene late Wednesday night after a crash in Belmont County according to the state highway patrol in Ohio. Troopers say, Michael Paul, age 39 of Martins Ferry, was driving a 2008 BMW 335 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned while traveling west […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Police looking for suspect in Elm Grove Subs incident

The Wheeling Police say they are looking for a woman involved in an incident at Elm Grove Subs. Wheeling police looking to identify man that broke into Elm Grove subs Police say they are looking for Shawna Lynn Thomas for a connection with entering without breaking on December 19 at Elm Grove Subs. Thomas is/has […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Foster
WTRF- 7News

Sunday fire in Mozart under investigation

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A house caught fire in the Mozart section of Wheeling Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. The Wheeling Fire Department responded to the incident on Richmond Ave where flames engulfed the second floor of the home and smoke rushed from the windows.  According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, everyone is accounted for, and all occupants were able to escape unharmed.   Next […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing man found in Ohio van ruled a homicide

Police in Ohio have confirmed that a body found last week inside a van at a wooded lot of a Columbus business was that of a missing imam, and the case has been classified as a homicide. Columbus police on Sunday identified the deceased as 48-year-old Mohamed Hassan Adam, a longtime imam at Masjid Abu […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Christmas Eve#Sword#Ap#Kfvs
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Tire Disposal fire continues to burn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A fire that started on Christmas Day continues to burn in Nicholas County. The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. Officials told 13 News on Saturday that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. Tuesday dozens of firefighters […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fairness West Virginia reports that Technical Sergeant Kristin Kingery has filed a lawsuit alleging ongoing discrimination based on her sexual orientation and gender expression in the Air National Guard. According to the complaint filed, Kingery was allegedly told by supervisors that her career would “suffer” unless she began wearing makeup and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WTRF- 7News

Here come the brides! Oglebay taking no more weddings for 2022

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you happen to get engaged New Year’s Eve, take Oglebay off the list of places to get married in 2022!   It’s over 160 weddings for the 2022 season. More than we’ve ever had up here; it’s crazy.  Lauren Mitchell, Oglebay Wedding Specialist Love is in the air, all year long. Wedding Specialist Lauren Mitchell says there is no wedding season. Oglebay […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy