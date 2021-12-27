ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Another legal battle looms over pipeline that would run through West Virginia

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWfzE_0dWdzAp800

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are gearing up for another legal fight to try to stop the natural gas project.

The Roanoke Times reports that environmental and community groups filed a petition this week with a federal appeals court.

The groups want the court to review last week’s decision by the State Water Control Board.

It allowed the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands.

The Sierra Club was among the groups that filed the petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pipeline opponents say Mountain Valley should not be allowed to continue given its past track record of violating erosion and sediment regulations.

But Mountain Valley said those problems were largely caused by heavy rain in 2018 and have been corrected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 22

Myself Me
4d ago

I guess white liberals and indigenous people will set their head hair on fire and run around every newspaper and radio/tv station they can find to make sure their opposition to fossil fuels and well paying jobs make an impact on other liberals.

Reply
12
Jeff Mitchell
4d ago

Let's just go back to stone knives and bearskins. We will go back to a barter system and see how long the liberal crackheads last.

Reply(12)
11
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia approves major natural gas pipeline permit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Hill is reporting on Friday that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the construction of a pipeline that will run 300 miles and will enter Virginia. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is controversial and is opposed by environmental groups like Appalachian Voices, say reports. Virginia approved […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Is West Virginia’s population loss as bad as it appears?

 OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now, the census data and the headlines are out there. West Virginia’s population lost nearly 7,000 people last year, but those numbers can be deceiving.  While it may seem like there’s a mass exodus from the Mountain State, some officials say if you dig deeper into the data there are […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia issues state of preparedness for possible flooding

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice issued a state of preparedness for possible flooding in all 55 counties of the Mountain State. ‘We’ve got to stay on our toes. We live in these mountains, they are steep, and when we get rainfall, especially at this time of year, with the grounds getting halfway saturated we can get […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Tire Disposal fire continues to burn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A fire that started on Christmas Day continues to burn in Nicholas County. The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. Officials told 13 News on Saturday that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. Tuesday dozens of firefighters […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Car dealership owner plans to run for Governor of West Virginia

A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024. The filing means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race. Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials. He is part of the management team of […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fairness West Virginia reports that Technical Sergeant Kristin Kingery has filed a lawsuit alleging ongoing discrimination based on her sexual orientation and gender expression in the Air National Guard. According to the complaint filed, Kingery was allegedly told by supervisors that her career would “suffer” unless she began wearing makeup and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Weather#Natural Gas#Infrastructure#The Roanoke Times#The Sierra Club#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice to make historic announcement naming first-ever appointees to new court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will make history today at 10:30 a.m. when he announces the first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals. The Governor will appoint three judges for terms of:(1) Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024(2) Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026(3) Six-and-one-half years, concluding on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg water work well underway for 2022

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the Ohio River on one side and mountains on the other, storm water is a continuing issue for Brooke County’s central city. And as basements and garages are repeatedly flooded, city council says they’re more than ready,for some upgrades. Their goal is to install a stormwater trunk line along Pleasant […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice appoints Wheeling man as judge for new court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice made an historic announcement Tuesday morning regarding his first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals. The Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear appeals coming from the circuit court. Many other states have this kind of court, but this is brand-new for West Virginia. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WTRF- 7News

FedEx ground distribution center planning to come to West Virginia

A published report says construction is expected to start on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg, West Virginia. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports a 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022. FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told the newspaper that it will employ a mix of full- […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy