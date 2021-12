Applied Materials is one of the most valuable companies within the semiconductor equipment space. Applied Materials (AMAT) was founded in 1967 as a diversified industrial conglomerate. Today, Applied Materials operates as one of the foremost semiconductor equipment companies on the market. Semiconductors are a growing industry and as the shortage lengthens, many manufacturers will be forced to ramp up production and in turn more equipment. To power the new age of digital connection semiconductors will be crucial.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO