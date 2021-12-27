ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move over, Marvel franchise: Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali to have a sequel

By Balakumar K
 4 days ago
With Minnal Murali, the Malayalam flick starring Tovino Thomas, the Indian superhero movie has well and truly arrived. Or so it seems. Because it is going to have a sequel. After all, from Hollywood experience we know that no superhero is a superhero unless his film gets on to the franchise...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guru Somasundaram
Person
Basil Joseph
Person
Tovino Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Film#Marvel#Malayalam#Indian
