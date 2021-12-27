ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Another reprieve for student loan debt holders

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration continued a Trump...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How canceling student loan debt would be strategically smart for Biden

As rising coronavirus cases and the derailing of the Build Back Better bill dampened holiday cheer, the Biden administration made an announcement last week that inspired some hope for the new year. After sustained public pressure, it extended until May the moratorium on student loan repayments that was scheduled to end in January. With 89 percent of borrowers reporting that they are not “financially secure” enough to resume payments in the immediate future, the extension will provide vital relief.
COLLEGES
blogforarizona.net

Biden Extends Pandemic Pause On Student Loan Repayment Another 90 Days

The Biden administration has been taking a lot of grief in the media about the amount of time it has been taking on deciding whether or not to extend the pandemic pause on student loan repayment. I have seen some breathless hyperbolic hysterical reporting over this. Today the Biden administration...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Trump
NBC News

Biden administration considering another extension of student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is considering extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments just weeks before it is set to expire as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a new threat to the economy. A spokesperson for the Education Department said Tuesday that the...
POTUS
foodcontessa.com

Joe Biden Is Dealing With a Student Loan Debt Relief Issue | Latest News

Many of the citizens who elected this government will feel betrayed. I’ve heard friends and relatives express it on social media in recent days. That this feeling extends outside the Beltway and includes folks who don’t generally follow politics is notable. The sheer quantity of borrowers is astonishing....
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Student loan payments keep getting delayed. Will the debt ever be forgiven?

The payment pause for student loan borrowers has been extended five times during the Covid pandemic. Advocates say it's time for deeper relief in the form of debt forgiveness. When Scott Heins heard that the Biden administration was giving student loan borrowers another three months before they'll have to start making their payments again, he had mixed feelings.
EDUCATION
NBC Miami

More Than 60% of Voters Support Some Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Most Americans want the government to forgive at least some of the $1.7 trillion in outstanding student loan debt. Some 62% of voters support student loan forgiveness, according to a poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters conducted in December by Morning Consult. Those surveyed, however, had different ideas about how...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy