The Quadrantid meteor shower could be about to set the standard for 2022 – just days after it begins.The spectacle will light up January’s cold and dark skies with as many as 50 meteors an hour.It will peak on 3-4 January, with the brightest moment coming just before 9pm UK time on 3 January. Relative to other meteor showers, the peak is especially key: within a couple of hours, the number of meteors drops by as much as 50 per cent.Conditions for the show are especially good this year. It arrives not long after the New Moon, meaning that the sky...

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO