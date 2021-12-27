ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players are coming to the Revs to win, and that’s a notable shift

By Seth Macomber
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Lletget left the L.A. Galaxy to join the New England Revolution and said, “I want to be on a team that wins and has the ability to win.”. Let that sink in for a minute. Lletget spoke to the media for the first time on Dec. 16,...

Jose Ítalo reportedly on his way to New England

After weeks of speculation, it appears that Flamengo U-20 left-back Jose Ítalo is on his way to the United States and more specifically the New England Revolution. On Monday, Bloom Soccer, the agency that represents Ítalo, posted a video to their Instagram account that indicated the 20-year-old left-back was officially on his way to New England.
MLS
