Players are coming to the Revs to win, and that’s a notable shift

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is confident he can bring in two or three players in January but admits they have to be “careful” with their business.The Spaniard’s first transfer window in the summer was severely restricted by Financial Fair Play regulations and he brought in four free transfers – two of which were back-up goalkeepers – and spent just £1.7million on Demarai Gray.That was not enough to prevent the first half of the season being decimated by injuries which have severely impacted results, with the club 15th in the table heading into the new year.However, despite the injury list still...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO